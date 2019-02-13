Trinidad Tidings: Feel the love on Valentine’s Day with music & art

Everyone loves Valentine’s Day. Bring your sweetheart, family and friends to “An Elegant Celebration: Landscapes and Songs of Love” on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall.

“Songs of Love: Opera to Elvis” will feature performers David Powell, Alexandra Blouin, Kevin Held and Tim Breed singing favorite love songs. “Landscapes with Love” presents new works and art for sale by respected and prolific local artists Paul Rickard, Toni Magyar and Jody Bryan.

Enjoy hearty appetizers by Katherine Wayne and tempting desserts by Sugar Bear Baking Company. Tickets are $30 or $55 for two. For reservations, call (707) 502-8678.

Chair Jan West and the Trinidad Civic Club invite all to this evening celebration of love and harmony. Dress up! Proceeds will benefit the Memorial Lighthouse Project. Trinidad Civic Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community service organization.

It would not be inappropriate to raise a glass to toast the success of one step in the lighthouse relocation project. Late breaking news is that the California Coastal Commission approved, after 13 months, the retroactive emergency permit for relocating the Memorial Lighthouse and Fog Bell last Jan. 10, 2018 on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Half Moon Bay at the Northern California CCC meeting.

Co-presidents Dana Hope and Jan West, Memorial Lighthouse Secretary Lynda Moran and her husband, Joe Moran, TCC member and Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria spokesperson Shirley Laos all traveled to the meeting in support.

Katrin Homan was instrumental in compiling compelling written testimony. The commissioners were unanimous in support of the long-awaited approval. Much work is ahead but the road to permanent relocation of the iconic lighthouse in the Rancheria-owned harbor area has one hurdle behind the Club.

Trinidad City Council tonight

There is another full agenda for the City Council today, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall. A financial auditing report, short term rental committee status, and the temporary leave of absence for Councilman Jim Baker are just part of the proceedings.

The City has held interviews for hiring a new city manager on February 6, 7 and 11. Meantime City Manager Dan Berman remains on the job to assist with the transition when the time comes.

Third Friday Blues

Jim Lahman, Jenner Cohune, Alex Dautner, Justin Hoopes and Ron Perry will perform at Third Friday Blues on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. “High class swingin’, rockin’ and funky blues” is one fan’s description of the highly anticipated musical evening.

February at WCA is packed with events. Gaia’s Love led by Roy King is set for Sunday, Feb. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. Seabury Gould will lead Song Circle on the same day from 1 to 3 p.m. Fourth Friday Flicks on Feb. 22 brings soap opera satire “Soapdish” to the screen at 7 p.m.

Rosalind Parducci and Aleister Paige will present instrumental music and poetry on Saturday, Sept. 23. And coming up on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. is LodeStar featuring Linda Faye Carson, Goodshield Aguilar, Caterina Delaisia, Rob Diggins, Jolie Einem and Sam Kaplan-Good.

Go to westhavencenter.org or call (707) 677-9493 for more information.

Big Lagoon School activities

Superintendent-Principal Jennifer Glueck reports a full February calendar at Big Lagoon School. The students were treated to a performance by Chinese Golden Acrobats at the Arkley Theatre last week followed by an upper grade class trip to Maple Creek School to view the NASA moon rock and meteorite display.

Community service organization Lions Club gave Vision Screening last week.

The School Site Council meets on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. followed by the Board of Trustees meeting at 4:30 p.m. And on Feb. 27, the students will be entertained by the Quack and Wabbit Puppet Show at 9 a.m.

Contact Ms. Glueck at [email protected] or call (707) 677-3688 for information about the school and its programs and curriculum.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















