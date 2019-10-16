Trinidad Tidings: Everybody’s talkin’ ‘bout a new way of walkin’

Trinidad Civic Club raised over $5,500 toward the CASA seasonal goal of $80,000 toward helping foster children in Humboldt County leading up to the CASA Kid Walk last weekend. Team Trinidad, led by Trinidad Civic Club Co-Presidents Dana Hope and Jan West, both of whom are also school board presidents at Big Lagoon School and Trinidad School, respectively, counts among the most effective CASA partners.

The court appointed child advocate training program starts October 15 and runs through Nov. 20. Last summer there were 63 advocates serving 96 foster children in Humboldt County. Funds raised by the Civic Club and many other local businesses and organizations go toward developing the advocacy training and other programs. No government funding is involved. This is a community program dedicated to improving the lives of local children, some without family nurturing and support. Find out more at humboldtcasa.org or email [email protected]. The CASA office is located at 2356 Myrtle Ave. in Eureka. Telephone (707) 443-3197.

Friends of Scenic Drive to meet Wednesday, Oct. 9

If you like walking, biking or driving along the three-mile stretch of beach front road, the old Redwood Highway, and would like to advocate for better maintenance, join the Friends of Scenic Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Club Room, Town Hall. Over 300 local citizens have signed a petition to the County for safer access on the coastal route first constructed in 1921-22. When U.S. Highway 101 was built in the early 1960s, the old road was transferred to the county from the state. Steady deterioration has occurred on the strikingly beautiful route beloved by beach goers, hikers, bicyclists, and motorists. Almost daily close calls in colliding with people and vehicles take place due to lack of visibility, narrow lanes and pot holes, while demand for coastal access grows. What to do? Bring your suggestions. Go to friendsofscenicdrive.org for more information.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease-Team Judy

Join the effort to combat Alzheimer’s Disease by joining Team Judy in honor of Judy Lake, who with her husband Bob Lake, ran Katy’s Smokehouse for nearly three decades. Judy passed away this year from Alzheimer’s and her family and friends are encouraging efforts to help find a cure. The Humboldt County Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 starting at the Adorni Center in Eureka.

Registration is at 9 a.m. An opening ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m. Register by texting ALZWALK to 51555 or make a donation to Team Judy by texting 2ENDALZ to 51555. A donation will help with advancing the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Westhaven Center for the Arts exhibit, book release and sound healing

“Road to Renewal,” glass sculpture by Susan Bloch and oil paintings by Yvonne Kern, continues through October at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr.

Writer in residence Bryan Radzin will read from his two new books, Search for Truth: A new day... and From the mind of critic: 2018 on Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at WCA. A Q&A session will follow the reading. $2 to $5 suggested donation.

Relax into the healing sounds of drums, rattles, flutes and sacred songs led by Alyssa at Sound Healing on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at WCA. For information on deep healing and meditation using the shamanic tools of sound and vibration, visit sacredcedarleather.com or email sa[email protected]. $15 to $30 sliding scale admission.

Visit westhavencenter.org for information on these and other WCA programs or call (707) 677-9493.

Sacred Saunter on Trinidad Head

Sally Renlund sends an advance notice that a Sacred Saunter on Trinidad Head is set for Saturday, Nov. 2. Meet at the Memorial Lighthouse in the harbor at 11 a.m. and proceed to the 1913 granite Cross, a replica of the 1775 Spanish Cross at the top of Trinidad Head, for Communion.

The procession will be led by Fr. Daniel London, rector of Christ Episcopal Church Eureka and Sts. Martha and Mary Mission of Trinidad. Walkers of all faiths or beliefs are welcome.

Trinidad Library OLLI Lectures

Dr. Sharon Ferrett will lead a class on “Gratitude: Looking for the Good” on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Trinidad Library. It is Class number 43892. $35 tuition.

Dr. Ron Johnson is scheduled to lecture on “Notre Dame: A Masterpiece in Flames” on Friday, Nov. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trinidad Library. Class number 43854. $30 tuition.

Sign up for these classes at humboldt.edu/olli or call (707) 826-5880.

