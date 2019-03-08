Trinidad Tidings: Enter a photo contest, learn to monitor shorebirds

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce invites amateur photographers and Trinidad enthusiasts to submit their favorite photographs of photogenic Trinidad to the Photo and Video Contest. There are three categories within the photo contest, each with a chance to win $150.

The nature category includes any photographs of redwoods, Trinidad coastline or any other natural beauty from Prairie Creek State Park to Moonstone Beach. The people category includes photographs of unrecognizable families, couples, individuals, and even pets enjoying the outdoors. The third category is a 30-second video highlighting the beauty of Trinidad. Edited video montage, B-roll style content and people (unrecognizable) on Trinidad adventures all are welcome.

Each category winner will receive $150, and there will also be one grand prize winner who will receive $400. The contest runs until March 15.

Executive Director for the Trinidad Chamber Allie Heemstra writes: “We are often delighted by the amazing photos people take of our area, and we want to support our local photographers! The other incentive is to offer more value to our chamber members.

All Trinidad chamber members will have free access to use the high-quality photos, as long as they credit the photographer in the marketing material.”

Contact Allie at Chamber voice mail (707) 677-1610 or email [email protected] for details.

Foreign exchange students

American Field Service students and the Trinidad School eighth grade class will be luncheon guests of the Trinidad Civic Club on Thursday, March 7. Members and guests are invited to attend this “International Conversations with AFS Students” starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Club Room, Town Hall.

Penne O’Gara will introduce AFS Coordinator Abby Proulx and Trinidad School Superintendent Katie Cavanaugh and the students. Dana Hope and Jan West will preside at the business meeting preceding the luncheon at 10 a.m. Hostesses are Liz Thatcher, Donna Haddock and Cheryl Gilmour. Email [email protected] for information.

Citizen Science Seabird Monitoring

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust together with California Coastal National Monument, Bureau of Land Management and the Seabird Protection Network invite volunteers to join the Trinidad Seabird Citizen Science Project.

Volunteers will gather information about seabird populations in order to help seabirds and other marine wildlife to thrive along the Trinidad coast. Training will include information about seabird identification, natural history and scientific data collection as well as providing experience in the field observing seabirds.

Citizen Scientists will be asked to contribute a minimum of three hours each month monitoring seabirds or participating in community outreach.

Sign up for the Spring Training Session on Tuesday, March 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Civic Club Room, Town Hall. A Field Sessin follows on March 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust office-gallery behind the Trinidad Library, 380 Janis Ct. Call (707) 677-2501 or visit Trinidadcoastallandtrust.org for details. Pre-registration required.

Children’s Art at WCA

For those needing uplift, charm, humor and joy in their lives, visit “Sunshine in the Rain,” an exhibit of drawings, paintings and collages by Trinidad and Big Lagoon School students. The exhibit opened last weekend at Westhaven Center for the Arts at 501 South Westhaven Dr. The gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thao Le Khac, art instructor at Trinidad School said students from kindergarten-eighth grade receive art instruction approximately one hour per week. “It is a wonderful opportunity for kids to learn hands-on art making techniques in a wide variety of art mediums” along with art history awareness. The art program is made possible by Trinidad School Education Foundation contributions.

Thao Le Khac and Ann Anderson coordinated the exhibit. Call (707) 677-9493 or visit westhavencenter.org for more information on the exhibit and on the music, film, fitness and art classes and programs on offer in March.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















