Trinidad Tidings: Community gives museum love

Trinidad Museum garden volunteers Ingrid Bailey and Gavin Scott have been collecting lengths of old growth redwood found on the land of local private donors.

It took weeks to shape them into uniform lengths and then to place and secure them with bolts and wires in Trinidad Museum’s Native Plant Garden to beautify the pathways and to prevent erosion.

Meantime, landscape designer Jim McLaughlin is renewing and repairing the wide decomposed granite pathways and performing some drainage work courtesy of a grant from the Ben B. Cheney Foundation.

Garden Chair Jill Mefford and her hardworking team of volunteers Ingrid Bailey, Gavin Scott, Claire Perricelli, Karl and Maisa Kalb, Mary Spinas Kline, Carol Mone, Jan van Arensbergen, Ginny Waters, Laraine Cook and Jill Szczgiel work every week to keep the gardens and the vernal pond beautiful.

Newly updated native plant lists by Carol Mone, Ginny Waters and Jill Mefford along with a birds-in-the-garden identification guide by Melody Hamilton are available at the museum.

Chair Mefford always is eager to enlist more garden volunteers. Contact her at (707) 677-0355 or (707) 269-0999.

Trinidad Museum gardens are open every day.

Trinidad Museum is open on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. New exhibits on “Native American Tobacco Baskets and Pipes from Northwestern California” and “All Aboard! Trinidad Trains” are on view along with “Trinidad School: 1870-2020” in the Heritage Room.

A new exhibit on Trinidad sawmills from the 1850s to the 1880s is under construction in the Heritage Room. Call (707) 677-3816 for information.

Houda Stewardship Day

Calling all outdoor-loving volunteers! The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust is planning a Stewardship Work Day on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Houda Point on south Scenic Drive.

Volunteers will perform trail maintenance, invasive species removal and beach clean up. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place and reservations are required by emailing [email protected]. Call (707) 677-2501 for details.

Trinidad Head Lighthouse

The Bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Coastal National Monument partners Trinidad Museum and Trinidad Rancheria open the 1871 working Trinidad Head Lighthouse on the first Saturday of each month.

Museum docents will greet visitors and share lighthouse history at the lighthouse grounds opening from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Email Patti at [email protected].















