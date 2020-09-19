Trinidad Tidings: Coastal Festival is now virtual; council discusses trail connections

The Dispersed Trinidad Coastal Festival planned for Saturday, Sept. 26 and featured in last week’s column, has been changed to a virtual event which visitors can enjoy on the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust Facebook page.

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust together with its multiple partners in the California Coastal National Monument Gateway group is dedicated to educating the community about the biological and geological importance, mystery and beauty of CCNM’s 20,000 offshore rocks and to demonstrating how multiple agencies, non-profits and businesses can work together to provide an enriching recreational experience and responsible enjoyment of the coast.

The virtual festival will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 and will include remarks by TCLT Director Carol Vander Meer, California Coastal National Monument-Bureau of Land Management interpretive specialist Leisyka Parrott and Michelle Forys, California State Parks biologist.

There will be a Seabird Protection Network presentation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a pre-recorded video about the Trinidad Head Lighthouse, the Memorial Lighthouse and Fog Bell and Trinidad Museum.

A live kayak tour (reservations required) will take place at 11 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. a mini Remote Operational Vehicle (ROV) Underwater Exploration is planned.

Trinidad Rancheria’s Trinidad Pier will be open for physically distanced kids’ fishing at 1 p.m., however, parents should check the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust web site or call (707) 677-2501 for last minute information on pier fishing and for the latest information on the day’s plans.

Council meeting dominated by trail talk

Trinidad trail connectivity and the Van Wycke Trail “scope change” dominated the Sept. 8 virtual Webex City Council meeting.

Design for the trails is not yet determined but there are a wide variety of community opinions on improving trails with regard to accessibility, erosion, utility maintenance, the retaining wall, storm drains, construction materials, width, appearance and cultural resources.

City professional engineering consultant Steve Allen and City Planner Trever Parker described possibilities and processes while Mayor Steve Ladwig and councilmembers Jack West, Tom Davies, Dave Grover and Richard Clompus asked questions and listened to audience remarks.

City Manager Eli Naffah and City Clerk Gabe Adams gave reports on their very busy days and innumerable responsibilities. The slurry seal improvements to Parker, Edwards, Hector, Galindo and Van Wycke streets were completed in August.

The sales tax extension will be on the Nov, 3 ballot. A Public Works Department Maintenance Operator Position is needed. A short term rental (STR) committee volunteer position is still available.

Among the audience members participating by telephone in the virtual meeting were Grant Administrator Becky Price Hall, City Planners Cheryl Kelly and Richard Johnson, Richard Bruce, Meg Stofsky, Dan Sealy, Ted Pease, Jacques Beaupre, Trinidad Rancheria representatives Jacque Hostler Carmesin and Shirley Laos, Tsurai Ancestral Society representative Sarah Lindgren Akana, Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone and Trinidad Coastal Land Trust Director Carol Vander Meer.

A few other people phoned into the meeting from time to time. Make sure you are on the City Clerk’s email list for all city meeting notifications by emailing c[email protected].

Weather and resilience

Visitors to Trinidad have been trying to escape coronavirus shutdowns and inland heat all summer.

The public beaches and parks have never been so popular. The fresh coastal air is the envy of the world.

Then came the wild fires all over California and Oregon. The Humboldt County sky turned orange with smoke and ash and advisories to stay inside were given.

A friend in Utah said power was out and there was a blizzard. The southeast is steadying itself for more hurricanes.

We humans are resilient and resourceful. All challenges can be met with grace, good humor and strength. The best stories in the world today are the ones about people propping up other people. There are many of them.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















