Trinidad Tidings: City government soldiers on

City business goes on despite being unable to physically gather people together in the Trinidad Town Hall.

For the April 14 Trinidad City Council meeting, City Clerk Gabriel Adams organized a video and teleconferencing meeting via Webex which allowed Mayor Steve Ladwig, Councilmembers Jack West, Dwight Miller, Dave Grover and Tom Davies, City Manager Eli Naffah, City Planner Trever Parker and the City Clerk to appear on the computer screens of 39 people who tuned in during the three-and-a-half hour meeting.

Two resolutions were passed unanimously. One explained by Manager Naffah related to the COVID-19 emergency. The City of Trinidad agreed to cooperate with county health officials on distancing and shelter-in-place recommendations.

The other resolution, explained by Planner Parker, had to do with a State of California mandate to all California cities to provide for “emergency shelters” for homeless people.

Parker explained that the only places in Trinidad where a shelter could be erected would be in a commercial or planned development zone and that a use permit and Coastal Development Permit (CDP) would be required for such a building.

The state mandate does not necessarily require a homeless shelter building but it gives California cities “an opportunity to have one.”

One of the agenda items was a discussion on extending city water service. Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria CEO Jacque Hostler-Carmesin, Tribal Council Member Robert Hemsted and government liaison Shirley Laos presented a compelling slide show on Trinidad Rancheria’s investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars in community projects, including the water system, Scenic Drive, harbor public restrooms, the pier, school safety measures and other needs.

The Rancheria, in completing their 100-room hotel, needs water and they have been requesting a decision from the city on this since May 2019.

The Trinidad City Council has hired GHD Engineers to research and report on city water capacity from Luffenholtz Creek to its existing storage and plant system on Westhaven Drive.

GHD reports have been presented and the matter has been discussed at most council meetings since last fall. The council did not vote “yes” or “no” at the April 14 meeting since the Webex format was new to the city and public comments were difficult to put forward.

Among the 39 people who signed into the on line meeting, were Richard Harris, David Hankin, Bryce Kenny, Sheri Provolt, Richard Johnson, Don Allan, Brian Tissot, Dorothy Cox, Ellen Golla, Erica Pinto, Dick Bruce, Jim Baker, Steve Madrone, Richard Clompus, Trina Mathewson and Ryan Sundberg.

Several in the audience were able to call in or email questions, but communication was not perfect. So at the next council meeting on April 28 and/or at the regular May 12 meeting, the subject of water capacity, and a possible council vote on extending the system may occur.

In other city business, Gabriel Adams presented an informative slide show on the extension of the 3/4 cent sales tax in the city which added about $147,000 to city revenue in 2019. Most of the tax comes from the Chevron station, restaurants, gift shops, Murphy’s Market, online shopping and other sources.

This is separate from the Transient Occupany Tax (TOT), which brought in about $140,000 from lodging services in 2019. The last time the sales tax was on the ballot in November 2016, 63 percent of Trinidad voters approved it.

The November 2020 ballot will include a vote on the matter again. The City Council did not vote on a recommendation to city voters at the Webex meeting, again because communication was challenging. However this will be discussed again during the next meeting or two.

If you do not receive City meeting announcements via email (they always are posted at the post office and the Town Hall,) you can sign up for them by emailing [email protected] or call (707) 677-0223.

Email Patti at [email protected].















