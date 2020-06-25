Trinidad Tidings: Cheers to love – Allie and Jonathan elope!

Everyone is happy to hear a good news story these days and Trinidad has one.

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce executive director, formerly Allie Hemstra, is now Allie Jones. She and husband Jonathan Jones were married on June 7.

They had planned a Puerto Vallarta, Mexico wedding but the coronavirus disrupted their plans. “With all of the uncertainty in the world, we wanted to be married” so they eloped.

Dori Fulk of Vacasa (formerly Redwood Coast Vacation Rentals) helped them plan their weekend getaway. Allie and Jonathan, who is a buyer and academy and adventures administrator for Pacific Outfitters, reside in Eureka.

Allie has been diligent about sending chamber members and the community regular updates on safe business practices through the three-month period that people have been sheltering in place.

Many Trinidad businesses are open, taking distancing precautions, presently. The Chamber has obtained a grant to give opening Trinidad businesses supplies (masks, hand and surface sanitizers, etc.).

To find out more, email [email protected] or call (707) 677-1610.