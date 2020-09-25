Trinidad Tidings: Celebrating Trinidad’s creativity

Trinidad author Glory Ralston has released a second edition of her first published book, Some Things Are Obvious.

The book has been out of print for several years, ever since the original publishing house went out of business.

Ralston, also the author of novels Found in the Woods and While the Music Played, said that many of her readers have been asking where they could find a copy.

It has taken over a year, as “nothing about bringing a book to print is easy,” she said, however the book is now available at local bookstores Blake's Books, Northtown Books and at Murphy's Market.

Some Things Are Obvious is set in the Pacific Northwest with protagonist Beth Reese and her grandmother, Susan Campton, involved in a moving personal journey.

The book is about “insight and awareness, and of family and friendship. It’s also a reminder that in nature, things are not always as they seem, and that our belief in what is normal can and should be challenged on a regular basis.: Contact Glory Ralston at [email protected].

Emerson & Kingshill at Trinidad Art

Celtic harpist and landscape and still life painter Howdy Emerson has taken up Chinese fine line brush painting.

His ink and rice paper work are featured at Trinidad Art, 490 Trinity St., the artist cooperative gallery of 23 local artists.

“In our busy lives my endeavor is to create works that allow the viewer a breath of calm,” said Emerson.

Woodworker Tom Kingshill is another featured artist this fall. His turned redwood burl pieces are created from second growth downed redwood.

As he works, grains and colors are revealed which makes every original piece unique.

The gallery, where masks are required and social distancing is observed, is open from 11 .am. to 4 p.m. daily. Call (707) 677-3770 for more information.

Big Lagoon School offers employment

Linda Row, superintendent-principal of Big Lagoon School, writes that two employment positions, food services coordinator and custodian, are available.

Contact Linda Row at 269 Big Lagoon Park Drive, call (707) 677-3699 or email [email protected] to learn about qualifications needed for the jobs.

Native Plant Garden request

Trinidad Museum Garden Chair Jill Mefford and her crew of volunteers are working on fall garden improvements thanks to a Ben B. Cheney Foundation grant and the assistance of landscape designer Jim McLaughlin.

Volunteer Ingrid Bailey is seeking redwood cants to rim the garden trails.

Local residents may have fallen redwoods on their land that might fit the bill. Contact Jill at [email protected] or Ingrid at [email protected] and the garden volunteers will come have a look at suitable lengths of old redwood.

