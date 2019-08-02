Trinidad Tidings: CC members roll up their sleeves in Trinidad

Twenty-eight eager Youth Conservation Corps members in the Generation Green Program traveled from Willows, Sacramento and Redding last week to work with Ben Morehead of the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and Jill Mefford and Ingrid Bailey of the Trinidad Museum Native Plant Garden to clear dead brush, remove invasive species, weed and trim gardens and fields.

The hard-working teens are part of a US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management summer program which trains young people to improve public places around the state. When the work was done, they were treated to a tour of the Trinidad Head Lighthouse and some beach fun.

The program was arranged by the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Local non-profits are grateful for the energetic skills of the teens and their supervisors.

Lighthouse open Aug. 3

The 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse will be open for tours on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon courtesy of the California Coastal National Monument-Bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Museum docents. Walking tours only. No vehicular access. Bring binoculars.

Fine Arts Salon

Donna Haddock of the Inner Center Fine Arts Institute, Inc. will present a Ladies’ Fine Arts Salon on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. in Trinidad. This month’s topic is “The Spirit of Summertime.” Call (707) 496-5350 for reservations and directions. Light refreshments will be served and a $10 donation is suggested.

Glory Ralston’s new novel, ‘Found in the Woods’

Trinidad author Glory Ralston has released her third novel, Found in the Woods, a poignant story of how a series of up-close photographs of a wild black bear came to be.

The story begins with Susan Campton and her black Labrador, Chance, in the woods near her home. Recently widowed, Susan is at a loss as to what to do with her life. She spends time wandering in the woods, absorbed in memories from her past. Suddenly one day, a massive black bear charges across the trail in front of her. This heart-stopping moment, and the ensuing events and decisions, will change Susan’s life in ways she never imagined.

Ralston takes the reader on a journey into the timber lands as Susan strives to gain a wild bear’s trust and to capture his image on film.

The bear is leery and watchful. This is his territory. Told with the same understanding that made Ralston’s other novels memorable, “Found in the Woods” is a gentle reminder that the earth does not belong only to its human inhabitants.

Found in the Woods is available at local book stores, Including Blake’s, Northtown Books, and Chapman’s Bookery.

It also is available through Amazon.com in paperback and eBook. Other works by Glory Ralston are Some Things are Obvious and While the Music Played.

Trinidad Art Nights Friday

Enjoy music, art and refreshments at venues all over Trinidad between 6 and 9 p.m. on Friday night, Aug . 2. Go to trinidadartnights.com for a full schedule of events.

