Trinidad Tidings: Blessing of the Fleet and an anniversary celebration

The annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place, rain or sunshine, at the Trinidad Bay Memorial Park at Edwards and Trinity streets overlooking Trinidad Bay on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m.

Expressions and tokens of gratitude, blessings and well wishes will be given to the captains and crews of Trinidad’s commercial fishing fleet. Susan Rotwein and other wives and friends of the fishing community prepare for the event.

All of the community is invited to gather in gratitude for the fishermen, who remain at the heart of Trinidad, and for blessings for the abundance from the sea that we all share.

Anniversary Celebration

All are welcome at the 7th Anniversary Celebration of Trinidad Art Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the gallery on Trinity at Parker streets. Howdy Emerson will play his harp and champagne will be served by Trinidad Coastal Land Trust.

Ecoprint artist Patty Demant and jeweler Drew Forsell are the featured artists. Demant prints fabric using bundled eucalyptus, alder, maple, oak, and black walnut leaves. Forsell incorporates silver, gold, brass and copper and stones into his intricate jewelry pieces featuring sea dragons, berries, and leaves.

Kathrin Burleson’s art

During November and December Trinidad artist Kathrin Burleson is donating 50 percent of all of her recent Print Gallery art work sales to Eureka Rescue Mission. See her work at her Christmas Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1828 Patrick’s Point Dr. For details call (707) 677-0490

Coming in December

Trinidad Civic Club Christmas Tea on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the Town Hall. Members and guests cordially invited.

Trinidad Head Lighthouse open for pedestrian tours on Saturday, Dec.7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Westhaven Center for the Arts Talking Circle on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. with Ojibwe medicine man Clarence. This is a potluck with a $15 to $30 suggested donation.

Westhaven Center for the Arts Sound Healing takes place on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.. There is a $15 to $30 suggested donation.

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust Annual Meeting is on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Simmons Gallery behind Trinidad Library.

The 7th Annual Holidays in Trinidad is on Sunday, Dec. 15 with special events, including crafts fairs and meeting Santa. Visit the Town Hall, Trinidad School, Trinidad Museum, Trinidad Art Gallery and businesses and venues all over Trinidad.

Email Patti at [email protected].















