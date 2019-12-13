Trinidad Tidings: Big holiday event Sunday in the seaside village

Holiday spirit will light up Trinidad on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The day-long event will feature two crafts fairs, events at 11 Trinidad restaurants and businesses, free hot chocolate and cookies with Santa, photo opportunities with Santa at Santa’s Studio, and caroling all through the town.

You can listen to a chorus from Jean Bazemore’s Northcoast Preparatory Academy as they perform around town, or sing along with Laura Rose at 5 p.m. at Trinidad Art Gallery. A visit to Trinidad Museum, where author John Meyers will present Trinidad history at 2 p.m., and to the Simmons Gallery behind Trinidad Library will enrich your visit.

In addition to the reason for the season, the festivities are due to the dedication of Trinidad Civic Club members who are working to raise funds to permanently place the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse at a new harbor location.

The Trinidad Lighthouse stood since 1949 as a well-loved symbol of Trinidad and a memorial for those lost or buried at sea. Bluff erosion necessitated its replacement down near the pier. The Civic Club is in the planning stages for designing its restoration at the harbor area.

Visitors who decide to shop or dine in Trinidad during Holidays in Trinidad will be contributing to the project through the generosity of 11 local businesses who will share a portion of the day’s sales toward lighthouse restoration.

The schedule of major events of the day are: refreshments and exhibit of small paintings by Paul Rickard at the Simmons Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Trinidad School crafts and Scholastic book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; arrival of Santa at Murphy’s Market in his fishing boat at 11 a.m.; Santa at his Gingerbread Village on Trinidad School stage from 11:30 to 3 p.m. where families can pose for individual or family photos for a $5 suggested donation; John Myers telling tales from his book Trinidad Looking Back from My Front Porch at 2 p.m. at Trinidad Museum; free hot chocolate and cookies with Santa from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at Seascape Restaurant; Holiday lighting at the pier with Santa at 4:15 p.m.; carol sing-along from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Trinidad Art Gallery; and all day caroling by Northcoast Preparatory Academy singers all day.

For questions about the event, email [email protected].

Westhaven Center for the Arts

Sara Sanborn will teach a workshop on Essential Oils in the Classroom on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. Learn how essential oils can reduce stress and improve focus in any classroom. Samples and refreshments served. There is a $10 admission. For details contact Sara at (707) 677-5238.

Seabury Gould and Mark Jenny will perform upbeat holiday blues tunes on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at WCA. The Legends of the Mind, as they are known for their lively and humorous performances, will brighten your evening. There is a $5 to $20 sliding scale admission. Refreshments available. Call (707) 845-8167 for information.

Seabury will lead group singing at Song Village on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome.

Coming up on Sunday, Dec. 22 is the WCA Open House Solstice Holiday Party and Holiday Bazaar at 5:45 p.m. Potluck. Singing. Bring a hot or cold side dish, salad or dessert. WCA will provide turkeys, hot spiced cider, eggnog, plates and utensils.

See Bea Stanley’s “Welcome to My Garden” painting exhibit when you enjoy WCA’s calendar of events all through December.

McK Choir comes to Trinidad

The McKinleyville Community Choir will perform Christmas and holiday favorites at its Town Hall appearance on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. All are welcome. The event had a standing room only audience last year so come early for best seating.

Magyar’s paintings at winery

Toni Magyar’s latest small paintings are on view at Moonstone Crossing Winery in December. The exhibit opened last weekend to much delight.

You can email Patti at [email protected].
















