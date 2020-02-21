Trinidad Tidings: Being civically minded in the seaside village

For the civic and service minded in the City of Trinidad, there are many opportunities for voluntary service.

Three City Council seats will be open for election on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot. As well, the Trinidad Trails Committee and the Trinidad Short Term Rental Advisory Committee welcome applications for new members.

In addition, the Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department is looking for qualified individuals to become volunteer fire fighters. Inquiries about the positions and letters of interest may be directed to the City Clerk’s office, 409 Trinity St., email c[email protected], or call (707) 677-0223.

Hats off to Administrative Assistant Angela Zetter for compiling a beautiful and informative City of Trinidad Newsletter this month.

Copies are available in the Clerk’s office if you did not receive one in the mail. Photographs of City staff Eli Naffah, Gabriel Adams, Angela Zetter, Rebecca Price Hall, Ryan De Smet, Kyle Shipman, Bryan Buckman, Tom Marquette and Dick Kieselhorst are shown, along with photographs and comments from council members Steve Ladwig, Jack West, Dave Grover and Dwight Miller (Tom Davies not pictured).

There is some helpful advice about steps to take before power outages and some conservation suggestions too along with photographs of storm water management improvement projects.

Residents are invited to Mondays with the Mayor from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Beachcomber Cafe on Mondays to talk about city topics of concern.

In other City news, watch for the solar panel project on the roof of Town Hall.

The next City Council meeting is set for Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall.

