Trinidad Tidings: Arts and smarts in the seaside village

What is not to like about St. Patrick’s Day: shamrocks, harps, storytelling, Guiness, music, dancing, leprechauns, the Emerald Isle itself.

Today, March 17, we all are Irish. Some of Trinidad’s local restaurants are adding fun to the day. The Trinidad Bay Eatery (707) 677-3777 will serve a tantalizing corned beef hash bowl special for breakfast and a “corned beef midnight moon melt” at lunch time. A wild hibiscus mimosa is a recommended beverage accompaniment.

Lighthouse Grill,(707) 677-0077, is not open for inside dining but it offers a corned beef and cabbage or Irish stew dinner with accompaniments and homemade bread for curbside service or take out from 3 to 8 p.m.

The Seascape is planning on some special offerings between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call (707) 677-3762 for details. Same for the Sunset Restaurant, (707) 825-2770, which opens at 5 p.m. Neither the Beachcomber Cafe, (707) 677-0106, nor Larrupin Cafe, (707) 677-0230, are open on St. Patrick’s Day but check their menus for later in the week.

Jim Lowry & JD Jeffries

Jim Lowry’s photographs are collected internationally. His recent landscapes and beach photographs, many in black and white reminiscent of Ansel Adams, are on view at Trinidad Art Gallery, corner of Trinity and Parker streets.

Lowry’s 30-year art career has included painting and drawing, however, in 1998 he began using digital photography and that has been his focus since then. Lowry says that the digital photography “allows for fantastic freedom of expression. The possibilities are infinite. I love the whole process; identifying dynamic possibilities, overcoming technical obstacles, shooting in many different ways and processing the images with my magic computer.”

Musician J.D. Jeffries has performed in person locally for many years. Blues, rock, folk, country, bluegrass, Motown and popular tunes all are in his repertoire. Several of his CDs, including “Mixed Classics” and “Through the Years” are played at the gallery and available for purchase.

Live performances may have to wait for a while longer while COVID-19 is still a concern. Think positive. Act positive.

Trinidad Art Gallery is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email [email protected] for more information on the 23 member artists who are part of the artist cooperative.

The Neuropsychology of Change

Mary Gelinas, Ed.D. and David Sibbet have been working together for several years on neuropsychology and change, co-facilitating eight GLEN (Global Learning and Exchange Network) workshops in 2018-19. A new virtual workshop is planned from April 6 through 9 daily from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The workshop integrates all of their past experience with new thinking from Mary’s work with Alan Briskin on fields and David’s visual facilitation experience. It is being offered to the general public now as well as to GLEN members.

Some of the discussion will explore how human attention shapes energetic and social fields and how these fields provide shaping contexts for perceptions and behavior; understanding the nature of fields and distinctions between different types; discerning differences in body, head, heart and spirit levels of awareness and practices for both personal and group application; appreciating visually and intellectually how generic neuropsychological systems work to both block and amplify perception; appreciating the role of brain biases and how they influence relational processes; and participating in embodied practices focusing on developing capacity in the different levels of awareness.

Registration will give participants access to the full GLEN program and links. The program will be in a Library on the Global Learning and Exchange Network website. GLEN is a global learning community with the purpose of evolving the methods and practices of collaboration within and across organizations, communities and cultures to better address the central challenges of our time.

GLEN supports member camaraderie, peer learning, dialogic exchanges and collaborative action. The sessions are open to the public for a $350 fee or 50 percent off for GLEN members. Email [email protected] for more information.

Email Patti at [email protected].

