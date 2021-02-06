Trinidad Tidings: Art in Westhaven, a ‘Celebration of Love’ in Trinidad and a new exhibit

Westhaven Center for the Arts has a new acting director, Joli Einem. She announced a new program, the Emerging Artists Gallery, to promote young artists. The first exhibit will be “Through the Looking Glass: Introducing Young Icons of the Future.”

WCA seeks a new treasurer. Interested applicants may contact Joli at (707) 834-2479, or email [email protected], where you also can seek information about WCA’s virtual music and art exhibits and programs, including the new young artist gallery. Scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. is a virtual Saturday Dance Night with Eric Einem and a Fourth Friday Flicks film showing on February 26 at 7 p.m.

During the recent membership drive, Moonstone Crossing wine was given, compliments of owners Don Bremm and Sharon Hanks, to drawing winners Ingrid Bailey, Sharon Malm-Read and Jaffa Dugan.

Trinidad Chamber of Commerce News

Allie Jones, executive director of the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, announced that the chamber is seeking new board members.

There are five currently and two more are needed. The board meets once a month, always with the goal of promoting the economic and social well being of the community.

Go to the chamber website at exploretrinidadca.com/chamber to find out more or email [email protected] for inquiries.

‘Celebration of Love’

The Trinidad Civic Club is receiving bids on dozens of wonderful offerings of dinners, beverages, games, art, decor, jewelry and memorabilia in its Valentine “Celebration of Love” Online Auction. The auction runs through Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

To start bidding go to trinidadcivicclub.org, then click auction link on the homepage and register to bid. Winners can collect items in Trinidad after receiving directions via email. Share the link with family and friends and find the perfect gift for yourself or for someone special. All proceeds benefit the Memorial Lighthouse at the Harbor project.

Invasive species removal

Lend a hand by giving back to the land you love and join volunteers on Saturday, Feb. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

Registration required by emailing your name and contact information to coordinator Michelle Kunst at [email protected].

If you cannot participate on February 6, ask Michelle about many other regularly scheduled land stewardship volunteer opportunities.

Trinidad Head Lighthouse

The grounds at the 1871 Trinidad Head Lighthouse will be open courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management, Trinidad Museum docents, and the Trinidad Rancheria on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Pedestrians only. No vehicular access. The climb up the road to the lighthouse is about one half mile.

Rickard paintings on view

Cher-ae Heights Casino and the Sunset Restaurant present an exhibit of Paul Rickard’s watercolor paintings of Trinidad land and seascapes in the Sunset, open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. off Scenic Drive, one mile south of Trinidad.

Read more about this collaboration generously arranged by General Manager Ryan Sundberg, artist Paul Rickard and the Trinidad Civic Club in next week’s column. For Sunset Reservations (COVID-19 safety protocols in place) call (707) 825-2770.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















