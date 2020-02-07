Trinidad Tidings: An evening of music on Valentine’s Day

A Valentine’s Evening of Coastal Country Americana Music will feature live music by The Tidepool High Divers on Friday, Feb. 14 from 8 to 10 p.m. in Trinidad Town Hall.

Bryce Kenny, Tom Marquette, Tim Breed, Tonio Skwier and guest fiddle player Bill Hunter will entertain with some lively tunes and some heart-warming romantic ones.

Bring your spouse, friend, mother or colleague for a friendly sample of Trinidad hospitality, dancing and fun. Wine, beer, snacks and door prizes will be available. A Photographic Art Show will be on view as well. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. There is a $15 per person admission or only $25 for two if you purchase tickets in advance at trinidadcivicclub.org.

Adventures in the Arctic

Jim and Virginia Waters boarded a Russian ice-breaking vessel to make their way through the Northwest Passage.

They are fine scientists, engaging presenters and expert nature photographers and will share a slide show and talk on their cold, breathtaking adventure on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Trinidad Civic Club regular monthly meeting in the Club Room, Town Hall.

A business meeting with Dana Hope and Jan West presiding will precede the presentation at 10 a.m. Jim and Virginia will begin their talk at about 11:30 a.m. Hostesses will be Martha Sue Davis, Katrin Homan and Betty Ferniz. Members, guests and prospective members all welcome.

Stewardship Workday

Join Trinidad Coastal Land Trust for a work day on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Pilot Point, a private forest nature preserve near Moonstone Beach.

Home to sensitive flowering plants and the elusive nocturnal mountain beaver, this geologically unique coastal bluff needs invasive ivy removal. TCLT will provide gloves and tools.

Sturdy shoes and warm clothing are recommended. Pilot Point is only open to the public during work days like these, so don’t miss this opportunity. Meet at Osurg Lane and Scenic Drive at 9:30 a.m. and work until about 12:30 p.m.

Lichen Walk on Saturday

Naturalist Loriel Caverly will lead a hike along Parker Creek Trail to Old Home Beach on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. for an introduction to the fascinating world of lichens.

Meet at the Simmons Gallery/Trinidad Coastal Land Trust office, then walk along the nearby Parker Creek trail to Old Home Beach. Participants are encouraged to stay after the walk and enjoy the low tide at sunset.

Space is limited to 15 participants. Reservations required. Email [email protected] or call (707) 677-2501.

‘The Elements of Humboldt Through Rainbow Eyes’

Westhaven Center for the Arts will host a reception for Artist in Residence Crystal Ange on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 501 South Westhaven Dr.

“The Elements of Humboldt Through Rainbow Eyes” is the title of the interactive multimedia show which includes framed art, photography, jewelry, journals, resin, sewn pieces and wands.

A bonus for the afternoon event will be a talk by Dr. Roy King from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on “Outsider Art: Healing Through the Visual Arts” in which he will show how art can foster psychological healing for those afflicted with mental illness.

There will be refreshments and raffle. Call (707) 677-9493 or visit the web site at westhavencenter.org for more details.

Story of the 19th Amendment

Trinidad Civic Club will host county-wide members of the California Federation of Women’s Clubs, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the local Redwood District and members of the TCC on Tuesday, Feb. 11 starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Town Hall.

TCC Co-Presidents Dana Hope and Jan West are organizing the meeting, luncheon and the Readers’ Play, “A Debt of Gratitude,” featuring members of the Club reading the parts of the 1920 women intent on being able to vote.

Other guest club representatives who will address the gathering are Mary Richard, Cynthia Bagwell, Cyndi Bainbridge, Mary Balletta and Deborah Bushnell.

TCC members will prepare a continental breakfast and luncheon. The day’s events also will include a children’s and adult art and craft exhibit and a White Elephant Sale. Guests welcome. Reserve your place by calling Betty Ferniz at (210) 544-9873. Email [email protected] for inquiries.

Helping families shelters

Trinidad’s Sue Ayer Marquette, who gives many volunteer hours to the local work of California Native Plant Society, and is the wife of Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Marquette, took on more challenging volunteer work recently.

She drove to Tijuana with other volunteers in January to assist at family shelters just south of the Mexican border.

There are 16 shelters in Tijuana and three in Mexicali built by the local Mexican community, non-profits and churches. Sue and her colleagues visited six shelters in two days and mostly worked with migrant children, teaching them to knit and learn other arts and crafts.

The shelters house many migrant families from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua. This was Sue’s first journey as part of the “Migrant Assistance in Baja” team whose mission is to offer “joy, comfort, and nourishment to many who are waiting for their chance at a better life.”

Sue wanted to “see first hand what was going on at the border and to bring joy and relief to people who could have happiness” with care, understanding, education and sharing of ideas and cultural values.

The volunteers work with families and teach skills such as beading, painting, and knitting (the children especially like knitting colorful caps with yarn and needles donated by local shops).

The shelters are crowded, said Sue, the ones she visited accommodating between 30 and 350 people in small spaces, but she said the families keep the shelters clean and tidy and take great pride in learning new skills taught by the volunteers, committed to “helping others to help themselves.”

The “Migrant Assistance Baja” group is associated with another relief organization called Border Angels, which regularly organizes caravans to Mexico in vehicles loaded with craft supplies, non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, toys and clothing.

For more information about the program, or to donate, go to hafoundation.org/MigrantAssistanceBaja or send a check with “Migrant Assistance in Baja” in the memo line to Humboldt Area Foundation, 363 Indianola Rd., Bayside, CA 95524.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















