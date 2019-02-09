Trinidad Tidings: A Valentine celebration the seaside village way

“An Elegant Celebration: Landscapes & Songs of Love” will take place on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 in Trinidad Town Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s an evening of live music and art presented by the Trinidad Civic Club as a benefit for the Memorial Lighthouse relocation fund.

Hearty appetizers and desserts will be served, with wine and beer on offer. Live music by David Powell, opera and Celtic, Tim Breed, 1950s rock, Kevin Held, easy listening, and Alexandra Blouin, will be featured along with "Landscapes with Love" by Jody Bryan, Toni Magyar and Paul Rickard. There will be a silent auction and raffle as well. Admission is $25 per person or $45 for two if you reserve right away.

After Feb. 8 and at the door admission is $30 per person or $55 for two. Call (707) 502 8676 to book reservations by credit card or call Chair Jan West at (707) 677-3655 Joey Wauters at (707) 267-5038 to pick up tickets. Go to TrinidadCivicClub.org for information about the club and the Valentine's Day event.

Trinidad Art Gallery

Trinidad Art Gallery, and artists’ cooperative located at the corner of Trinity and Parker streets, is featuring the wood-turned bowls and art pieces of Tom Kingshill and the digital paintings, with a Monarch Butterfly theme by Annie Reid. You can preview their work at a celebratory reception on Sunday, Feb. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. Wine, port, cheese and chocolate will be served with libations poured as a benefit for the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust. Music by harpist Howdy Emerson from 2 to 3 p.m. Annie Reid will talk about Monarch Butterflies’ Migration and the artist’s process from 3:20 to 3:45 p.m. Call (707) 677-3770 for information or email [email protected].

‘Nudes in Landscape’

The photography of Janine Volkmar, “Nudes in Landscape," is on view through March 8 at Moonstone Crossing Tasting Room, 529-B Trinity St. This is the first unveiling of this stunning exhibit.

Herbs and Terps Study Group

A new Westhaven Center for the Arts program led by ayurvedic practitioner Mary Huddle called "Herbs & Terps Study Group" will begin on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. with a follow up program on Feb. 21 at the same time. Mary will discuss herbal medicine and essential oil healing properties. Call (707) 296-0122 for more information. Meantime, Alan Samuel's photography exhibit, “A World in Color,” continues at WCA.

Third Friday Blues on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. features the Jim Lahman Band with guests Jenner Cohune, vocals, Alex Kantner, bass/vocals, Justin Hoopes, drums/vocals, and Ron Perry, harmonica/vocals. Jim Lahman performs vocals and guitar. There is a $5-$20 sliding scale admission. “Swingin’, rockin’ and funky blues” describes the musical evening. WCA is located at 501 South Westhaven Dr. Go to westhavencenter.org for the complete WCA February line up of classes, concerts and events.

Student Art Contest

Students from Trinidad School, Big Lagoon School, McKinleyville High School and all other local schools from Kindergarten to 12th grade are invited to submit original art work, of 24" x 30" or less in size, to the California Federation of Women's Clubs Student Art Contest.

The work will be displayed at the District Meeting and Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. Works may be brought to the Town Hall on Feb. 11 between 3 and 6 p.m. Co-Chair Liz Thatcher (707-633-5877 or email [email protected]) or Cynthia Bagwell (email [email protected]) can answer questions about the contest or about special arrangements to deliver art work.

Volunteer Fire Department honored

Fire Chief Tom Marquette, a 30-year veteran of the Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department, Deputy Chief Dick Kieselhorst, EMT specialist Jerry Simone and firefighter Dawn Walker were guests of the Trinidad Civic Club last week. The other volunteers, Ryan Przestrzelski, Laura Scott, Holly Aslan, Brett Gregory and Ben Hawkins, were unable to be present.

Co-President Jan West, who told of a 1980s school fire the department responded to immediately, introduced the fire department volunteers. They described some of the 50 or so calls they receive each year, mostly medical assistance ones, but some arson and serious fire incidents as well.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the TVFD, which works closely with the CalFire, Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department, Blue Lake Fire Department and other local medical emergency and fire teams.

The cooperation between the departments is something to admire. The volunteers were presented a certificate of appreciation, Rice Krispy treats made by Suzanne Atiyeh, coffee vouchers, and the sincere thanks of the Trinidad community for their work.

Chief Marquette is eager to supplement the volunteer staff, particularly with younger members. Email [email protected] to find out more about TVFD.

Email Patti at [email protected].















