Trinidad Tidings: A salute to Trinidad’s fishing fleet

The 24th Annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m. at Trinidad Bay Memorial Park, located at the intersection of Edwards and Trinity streets.

Long serving coordinator Marge O’Brien, wife of the late captain of the Sundowner Jim Gullett, has turned over chairmanship of the ceremony to former Trinidad mayor and leader of Fishermen’s Wives Association Susan Rotwein, whose husband, Zach Rotwein, is the skipper of Miss Phyllis.

The ceremony honors the captains and crews of Trinidad’s commercial fishing fleet, which has dwindled in numbers over the years but which remains a strong and much appreciated part of Trinidad’s economic, and culinary, life with its annual Dungeness crab catch.

All of the community is invited to join in the Blessing of the tireless members of the fleet who take great risks to bring the ocean’s bounty to the tables of families all over the country.

Congratulations to Erica Ervin

Erica Ervin has quietly and modestly served and cheered up Seascape Restaurant customers for so many years that it is easy to take for granted how indispensable she is to welcoming Trinidadians and visitors to the legendary pier restaurant.

Erica was selected Employee of the Month recently and has been nominated to be Employee of the Year. Maybe Employee of the Decades might be in her future.

Annual meeting

Trinidad Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors President Brett Shuler, owner of Shuler’s Fine Catering, introduced board members Vice President Tracie Creps of Benchmark Realty, Treasurer Don Zeman, Chantele Leatherwood of Moonstone Images, Sarah Smith of Redwood Coast Vacation Rentals and Chamber Coordinator Allie Heemstra at last week’s annual dinner meeting, catered by Cassaro’s Catering, at Trinidad Town Hall.

Martin Swett of Fairway Independent Mortgage, was elected to a vacant position on the board. President Shuler said that another board member is sought to fill the remaining board vacancy.

Allie Heemstra gave a fine presentation of 2019 Chamber events, including the Trinidad Fish Festival, the Trinidad Clam Beach Run, and Taste of Trinidad, and told of academic scholarships, support for Trinidad Art Nights, Blessing of the Fleet, a new brochure and other promotions, a photography contest, signage at Seawood and Patrick’s Point Drive, collaboration with California Coastal National Monument’s September Festival, Chamber mixers and a monthly newsletter.

The chamber is working on improving its website. Allie announced that the 2020 Trinidad Clam Beach is set for Feb. 1.

At the close of the meeting, Chamber member Devon Van Dam, owner of Moonstone in Bloom, announced that she will present a holiday centerpiece and wreath workshop on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Moonstone Crossing Winery, 529-B Trinity St.

North Shores by Don Ozard

Photographer-fisherman Don Ozard has his recent black and white photographs of boats, piers, docks, and coastal views on exhibit at Headies Pizza and Pour in Saunders Plaza through December. They’re stunning. Have a look.

‘Welcome to My Garden’ at WCA

Acclaimed artist Bea Stanley, known for her bold bright colors and dramatic interpretations, has her recent oil paintings on exhibit at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. through December. “Welcome to My Garden” is the title of the uplifting show.

“If You Can Tell a Story, You’ll Never Be Out of a Job” featuring the RLA Trio with Doc Stull and featuring Matt Mcclimon and Nick Talvola, is set for Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at WCA.

Doc Stull is a university professor, writer, novelist, performer and radio commentator who hosted a classics literature radio show for 20 years.

He also was a jazz reviewer and wrote and narrated 75 sports history shows for ESPN sports. Matt Mcclimon plays vibes and Nick Talvola plays trumpet. $10 to $20 sliding scale admission.

David Sandercott will lead a meditation workshop on Friday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by an additional one on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Make 2020 Your Best Year Yet” is the theme of the first workshop followed by “Learn To Let Go.”

David writes that individual and group healing are part of the sessions. “Enjoy a powerful heart opening meditation” he adds.

There is a $25 advance admission or $30 at the door. For more information, go to www.davidsandercott.com or call (310) 663-9879 to confirm dates and to reserve a place.

Holidays in Trinidad

All of Trinidad will be aglow on Sunday, Dec. 15, with arts and crafts at both Trinidad School and Trinidad Town Hall, photos with Santa Claus, treats at local businesses, and a program by John Meyers at Trinidad Museum on his Trinidad history book “Trinidad: Looking Back From My Front Porch” at 2 p.m. More information next week.

