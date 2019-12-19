Trinidad Tidings: A concert, open mic, holiday party and more

The McKinleyville Community Choir will fill Trinidad Town Hall with Christmas tunes on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by choir members, several of whom are your Trinidad neighbors.

Trinidad Civic Club is a concert sponsor. All are welcome. Donations are appreciated but not required. There is no reserved seating. Last year’s concert was packed with eager listeners, so don’t be late.

Solstice Holiday Party

Byran Radzin will host a Friday Open Mic at Westhaven Center for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Share music, poetry and stories in a cozy environment. There is a $2 to $5 suggested donation. For information call (707) 616-8649 or email [email protected].

Clarence will host a Sacred Talking Circle on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. The circle will begin with a potluck. Visit westhavencenter.org for more information.

WCA’s annual Open House and Solstice Holiday Party, is set for Sunday, Dec. 22 at 5:45 p.m. Bring a hot or cold side dish, salad or dessert. WCA will provide turkey, hot spiced cider, eggnog, plates and utensils.

Singing begins at 6:45 p.m.

There’s a Holiday Bazaar at the Center all month as well. Find jewelry, origami, succulents, prints, cards, knitted potholders, night lightsikkl,, compact discs and more during WCA open hours Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bea Stanley’s colorful exhibit of her “Welcome to My Garden” are on view through the end of the month

WCA ends 2019 with David Sandercott and his “Make 2020 Your Best Year Yet!” workshop on Friday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. David writes “Don’t let 2020 go by without making the changes you know you need to make. Get crystal clear on your goals and create an action plan to make 2020 the best year of your life.”

The cost is $25 if you register in advance at davidsandercott.com or $30 at the door. For more information call (310) 663-9879.

Kathrin Burleson’s Art

Kathrin Burleson’s signed 11 inch by 14 inch prints are an option for Christmas gift-giving through December at $80 each.

Half of all sales will benefit the Eureka Rescue Mission. Find out more about ordering by calling (707) 677-0490.

Merry Christmas!

