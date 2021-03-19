Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse getting new foundation

TRINIDAD MEMORIAL LIGHTHOUSE The Trinidad Civic Club has applied for a grading permit to place the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse on a permanent foundation where it now sits on harbor property owned by the Trinidad Rancheria. The application to the Trinidad Planning Commission states “The Memorial Lighthouse will remain at its approximate current location but will be raised about eight feet on compacted rock and a concrete foundation.” This rendering shows what the finished lighthouse will look like. The Memorial Lighthouse, built in 1949, is a replica of the 1871 working lighthouse on Trinidad Head. The replica houses the Fourth Order Fresnel lens from the original lighthouse. The lighthouse was located on land owned by the Trinidad Civic Club at Edwards and Trinity streets. But due to concerns about erosion, the lighthouse was removed on Jan. 10, 2018 and temporarily placed on harbor property. The new site will also include a two-ton bronze fog bell from 1898, a historical anchor and two benches. Rendering from Trinidad Civic Club application















