Trinidad Bay Art & Music Festival: two weekends in the seaside village

Mad River Union

TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Bay Art & Music Festival takes place over the next two weekends in the seaside village of Trinidad. Tickets for the following concerts can be purchased at TBAMFest.com.

Marimba Masterworks

Nonoka Mizukami performs on Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall, 409 Trinity St., Trinidad. Born in Fukui, Japan, Mizukami began studying piano at the age of two and a half, and started to play marimba by age 10. She has since performed widely in Japan and the U.S., including concerto performances with both the Central Aichi Symphony Orchestra and Kyoto Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra in Japan, and performances at Kennedy Center in Washington DC. She performs on a Marimba One instrument made in Arcata.

Temporary Resonance

Temporary Resonance performs on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. The group features Terrie Baune on violin, Carol Jacobson on cello and John Chernoff on piano. Baune is concertmaster of the Eureka Symphony and the North State Symphony, and co-concertmaster of the Oakland Symphony. She is a member of the professional new-music ensemble Earplay and Associate Director of the Humboldt Chamber Music Workshop. Jacobson has been the music director and conductor of the Eureka Symphony for more than a decade. Teacher and conductor of the Arcata/McKinleyville High School Orchestra and Madrigal Choir for 20 years, she has inspired numerous young people to excel. She says, “Once you have experienced the magic of exceeding your expectations, your life is never the same again.”

Chernoff is an active pianist in a variety of musical genres, performing across the United States, including appearances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, and Symphony Space in New York City.

Quattro Celli Quartet

The Quattro Celli Quartet performs on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. The quartet includes Carol Jacobson (see description above), Peter Kibbe, Anthony Polcari and Garrick Woods.

Cellist Peter Kibbe is currently a member of several ensembles and orchestras, including work with the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Annapolis Symphony, and Maryland Symphony, among others. Highly sought as a technician for interpreting modern music, Mr. Kibbe is a founding member of groups The Pique Collective, The Lunar Ensemble, Mind on Fire, and a recent addition to Naked Eye Ensemble.

Violin and Piano Recital

A Violin and Piano Recital with Hubert Pralitz, violin, and John Chernoff (See description above), piano, takes place on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall.

Pralitz has performed as soloist throughout Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia including such venues as the Vatican, Saint-Chappelle and Carnegie Hall. He has played for dignitaries and Heads of States including the Prime Minister of Israel, the Presidents of France, Poland, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru and has held private concerts in the Vatican for Pope John Paul II.

Cornell Quartet

The Cornell Quartet performs Friday, Aug 16 at 8 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall.

Based out of Oberlin, Ohio, the Cornell Quartet is a group of classically trained string musicians each pursuing an undergraduate degree in performance at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. In the Summer of 2018 they participated as a fellowship quartet at the Credo Music festival in Oberlin, working closely with the nationally renowned Arianna String Quartet and Credo faculty.

Piano & Cello Masterworks

Piano & Cello Masterworks takes place a on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall with performances by Peter Kibbe (see description above), cello and Daniela Mineva, piano.

Mineva is hailed by critics as a “vibrant and expressive performer who could steal the show in every concert” (New York Times). She has appeared at some of the most prestigious venues in Bulgaria, USA, China, Italy, France, Greece, Russia, Germany and Costa Rica.

Festival Strings

The music concludes with Festival Strings on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. This finale concert features string artists from the festival and local performers.















