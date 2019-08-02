Trinidad Art Night a multi-sensory art immersion (translation: snacks and music are involved)

Trinidad Art Night

TRINIDAD – Trinidad Art Night takes place Friday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the seaside village. Venues and shows include:

• Forbes and Associates, 343 Main St. – Paintings by Jeff Stanley, acrylic and open acrylic on canvas.

• Headies Pizza and Pour, 359 Main St. – Susan Mayclin Stephenson, Trinidad artist and author; oil on canvas, prints and notecards.

• Moonstone Crossing, 529 Trinity St. – Oil paintings by Rick Tolley.

• Ned Simmons Gallery, 380 Janis Ct. (Trinidad Coastal Land Trust) –Presents a Plein Air show including work from artists Paul Rickard, Antoinette Magyar, John Crater, Rick Tolley, Connie Butler, Andrew Daniels, Stock Schlueter, Dolores Terry, John Jameton, Jody Bryan, Richard Stockwell, Steve Porter, and Bjorn Lundeen. Coastal country music will be provided by the Tide Pool High Divers.

• Redwood Coast Vacation Rentals, 361 Main St. – Photography by Don Adams Jr. depicting life in this picturesque harbor town and surrounding areas.

• Saunders Park (start of Patricks Point Drive) – Fire Dancing by Circus of the Elements. Show start time is 8:45 p.m.

• Saunders Plaza (Parking lot area near Murphy’s Market) – Music TBA. Facepainting by G’s Facepainting. Music sponsored by Merchants of Saunder’s Plaza. Also enjoy a game of corn hole.

• Seascape Restaurant and Pier, 1 Bay St. – Local landscape artist TBA.

• The Lighthouse Grill, 355 Main St. – Paintings by Antoinette “Toni” Magyar. Acrylic on canvas.

• Trinidad Art Gallery , 490 Trinity St. – Featuring blown glass artist Matthew Gagliardi and photographer Jim Lowry. Music by singer/songwriter Margaret Kellerman. A wine pour will benefit Northcoast Environmental Center.

• Trinidad Eatery and Gallery,

607 Parker Rd. – Fine art photography by Rick Gustafson. Music by Dessert First.

• Trinidad Elementary School, 300 Trinity St. – Skate ramps provided by Humboldt Skatepark Collective. Boffer Ring, styrofoam swordplay and role play.

• Trinidad Museum, 400 Janis Ct. (next to library) – Featuring the newly refreshed mycology exhibit in the Natural History Room along with the 50th Year Commemoration of Lady Bird Johnson Grove and the ‘Schools and Scholars’ exhibit. Harp music performed by Howdy Emmerson.

• Trinidad Trading Company, 460 Main St. – Local art and music TBA.

• Windansea, 410 Main St. – Local art TBA.















