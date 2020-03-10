Trails trending with donations, volunteers

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The Humboldt County community’s support of trails can be measured in volunteer hours and donations, and both are trending upward.

The work of over a thousand trail maintenance volunteers and the contributions of hundreds of donors were described in a presentation at the February 25 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Humboldt Bay Trail Fund was established by a group of residents and business owners in 2017 to support trails development around the bay.

Public Works Deputy Director Hank Seemann said maintenance and improvement of trails “with an emphasis on community volunteers” is a key priority.

The fund “gives public agencies a level of security that there’s this community backing in the event that we have maintenance and significant rehabilitation needs,” he continued, describing the level of support as “amazing.”

The fund’s balance is at about $371,000, Seemann said, made up of hundreds of donations large and small.

Authorization of an agreement between the county and the Humboldt Trails Council to use its Volunteer Trail Stewards (VTS) program for county-maintained trails was unanimously approved. The agreement commits the county to contribute $3,500 annually.

The VTS program has been active in various areas, including the Arcata Community Forest, the Hammond Trail and the Humboldt Bay Trail’s northern segment.

And with the planned development of the bay trail segment linking Arcata and Eureka and establishment of the McKay Community Forest in Eureka, the VTS program will expand its scope.

Karen Underwood, a Humboldt Trails Council boardmember, reported that 1,137 volunteers participated in VTS work days in 2019, a 25 percent increase from the previous year.

That continues a trend, as 2018’s number of volunteers increased 22 percent from 2017.

“So momentum is strong and continuing to grow,” she said.

The level of 2019 volunteerism represents 3,647 hours of trail maintenance work.

The bay region trails work has connected and will connect the communities of Blue Lake, Arcata and Eureka and an emerging vision is to create a north-south county connection.

Earlier this month, Supervisor Mike Wilson gave a presentation on the county’s efforts to the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, which administrates transportation funding.

Wilson said the Sacramento agency is interested in connecting communities with trails and is looking at what Humboldt has done and is doing.

“What you guys talked about today and what we’re setting forward, I believe, is fairly precedent-setting at least for the state of California if not the nation in terms of how smaller communities are connecting with this kind of infrastructure,” he continued.

There were several Humboldt Trails Council board members and volunteers in the audience and Wilson credited them with “being trend-setters.”

Supervisor Steve Madrone noted the positive trends. He said he was working for the Redwood Community Action Agency when the Hammond Trail was planned and developed and “there were many people who called it a communist plot – we’ve come a long way from that attitude.”

Madrone also called for greater county support of the VTS.

He said the $3.500 cap on the county’s contribution should be expanded to $10,000 and trails funding should be an ongoing spending item in the county’s budget.

The county is on track to have a continuous trail on Humboldt Bay from Arcata to Eureka. A southern section has been developed by Eureka and Arcata has developed a northern section.

Seemann said the county’s project linking the two segments will enter a permitting phase next month, is expected to be reviewed by the state’s Coastal Commission in October and will begin construction sometime in 2021.















