Tom and Anne Odom celebrate anniversary

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Tom and Anne Odom are celebrating 69 years of marriage. They met at a friend's house in Richmond, Calif. and married three months later on Nov. 4, 1950. Tom and Anne moved to Trinidad in 1956 and lived there for 62 years where Tom was mayor from 1992 to 1994. They were both very active and influential in Trinidad’s civic, social and economic life throughout those years. Their love for Trinidad was boundless. Tom, 97, and Anne, 88, moved to the Portland, Oregon area in 2017 to be near their two daughters and grandchildren. Friends who would like to congratulate them in celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary can send cards to 7600 SW Vlahos Dr. #212, Wilsonville, OR 97070. Submitted photos















