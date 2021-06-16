Today is the deadline for comment on the Arcata Land Company cannabis permit

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear the appeal of the Arcata Land Company cannabis permit approved by the Planning Commission. In order to allow the public time to submit comments to be included in the agenda packet provided to the Board of Supervisors ahead of the meeting, the deadline for receiving written comments is being extended to June 16, 2021.

Other comments will still be accepted and will be provided to the Board of Supervisors as supplemental information. Written comments may be submitted via email to [email protected]..