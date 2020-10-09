Thursday Night Zero Waste films through October

Zero Waste Humboldt

HUMBOLDT – Zero Waste Humboldt and Humboldt State University’s Waste Reduction and Resource Awareness Program (WRRAP) invite the public to watch a film series on October Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

“These eye-opening documentaries and short videos are current and clarify many of the issues related to single use plastics production and waste, and food waste,” said Camilla Zapata, Zero Waste Humboldt boardmember. “We hope people who view these films will begin to understand how much we have been misled by Big Oil and the petrochemical industry since the 1970s.”

The fourth evening is organized as a group discussion about the key points viewers learn from the films and the positive actions we can take to reduce plastic and food waste.

Offered free of charge, viewers must first sign up to attend by email at [email protected] or at facebook.com/ZeroWasteHumboldt.

The film series and final discussion are scheduled on the following October Thursdays:

• Thursday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. – Plastic Wars (2020) 54 minutes PBS Frontline

• Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. – The Plastic Sham (2019) 58 minutes; from Broken, a Netflix documentary series.

• Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. – Food Waste (2015) 18 minutes; Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Well researched, delivered with sarcastic humor, profanity and a British accent. Followed by: Americans Waste Up to 40 percent of the Food Produced (2019) 4.5 minutes; PBS News Hour.

• Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. – Group Discussion about the films’ messages and the positive actions we can take.

To learn more or suggest future films about waste reduction, contact [email protected].















