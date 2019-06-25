Three die in Patrick’s Point truck crash

UPDATE Fromm CHP: UPDATE 6-25-19 @ 1300 Hours: The victims in this mornings fatal collision have been identified as 42-year old James Cohee Jr. of Trinidad, 28 year old Chloe Chapman of Eureka and 32 year old Cody Behler of Arcata. The CHP would like to extend our condolences to the families of the victims and asks anyone with information regarding this collision to please contact the Humboldt Area CHP Office at 707-822-5981 or send an email to [email protected]

Mad River Union

TRINIDAD – The California Highway Patrol reports that three people were killed early this morning when a pickup truck in which they were riding struck an embankment off Patrick’s Point Drive south of Stagecoach Road. The three victims haven’t yet been identified pending notification of relatives.

According to the CHP, at about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision off Patrick’s Point Drive near the Larrupin Café. There, a 1966 Chevrolet pickup had traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and ejected three occupants.

The two males and one female who’d been riding in the truck were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at (707) 822-5981 or [email protected].















