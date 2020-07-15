‘Threat to public safety’ Nathan Lacount sought by authorities

The District Attorney’s Office seeks assistance from the community with the apprehension of Nathan Michael LaCount (age 40), who has outstanding “no-bail” arrest warrants for: causing injury while driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, hit and run causing injury, child endangerment, and conspiracy.

Since 1999, LaCount has been convicted of DUI 8 times in addition to multiple convictions for evading law enforcement and hit and run. He has been offered many programs and been given many opportunities to alter his behavior. He presents an ongoing threat to public safety.

In February of this year, LaCount pled guilty to charges linked to incidents in 2016 and 2019. In the 2016 incident, LaCount crashed a vehicle causing injury to a passenger, whom he left on the side of the road and fled the scene. In the 2019 incident, LaCount drove while methamphetamine-impaired and crashed again, this time causing injury to his 3-year-old child.

At his sentencing on March 11, 2020, Judge Cockrum gave LaCount the opportunity to attend the Delancey Street Foundation, an in-patient residential drug/alcohol treatment facility in San Francisco, to be followed by a term of probation. The judge also gave LaCount an 8-year prison sentence recommended by the District Attorney’s Office, but suspended that sentence pending successful completion of the Delancey Street program and probation.

On April 10, 2020, the District Attorney’s Office learned that LaCount had walked away from the Delancey Street Foundation. Judge Cockrum issued arrest warrants for LaCount that same day and set bail at $100,000 if law enforcement captured LaCount.

On April 18, 2020, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested LaCount for the outstanding warrants and booked him into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. Prior to being arraigned in court, LaCount bailed out of custody and was given a court date of July 13, 2020. LaCount failed to appear at that court date and Judge Cockrum issued “no bail” warrants for his arrest.

Historically, LaCount frequents the Garberville/Redway area, possibly in the company of his wife Melissa LaCount.

If you have information regarding LaCount’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.