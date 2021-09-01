Thousand-acre Knob Fire zero percent contained

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for the China Creek and Friday Ridge areas as fire crews work to contain the Knob Fire near Willow Creek.

CURRENT SITUATION

The Knob Fire originated Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 between 4:00 and 5:00 pm. It is burning in timber, brush and grass. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is leading fire suppression efforts. According to California Incident Management Team 5, as of 5 p.m. August 31, the Knob Fire is was approximately 1,000 acres and 0% contained. Fire suppression efforts and favorable weather overnight kept the fire west of Highway 299 and the South Fork Trinity River. Due to heavy smoke impacting air resources, the current total acreage of the fire is unknown. Weather conditions forecasted for this afternoon present the potential for fire growth to the south and east.

According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, approximately 1,200 customers are without power as of 8 a.m. September 1. See outage map: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/

Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies continue to patrol the mandatory evacuation zones and liaise with the fire Incident Management Team to ensure the safety of residents.

EVACUATION INFORMATION

An EVACUATION ORDER remains in effect for:

Areas east of Brushy Mountain Lookout Road/Forest Route 6N08A to the Trinity River, south of Butterfly Creek Road to the end of Forest Route 6N20.

An EVACUATION WARNING remains in effect for:

Areas east of Boise Creek to the Trinity River, South of Panther Creek Road to Butterfly Creek Road

A map of evacuation zones is available at tinyurl.com/humcoevacmap

CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS

The following road closures are in effect related to the Knob Fire:

China Creek Road at Hodgson Road;

Burwood Drive;

Gypo Lane;

Friday Ridge Road;

Butterfly Creek Road.

The above routes are closed to entering traffic, but may be used by residents to leave the area in compliance with the evacuation order.

State Route 299 is currently open to one way controlled traffic in the fire area. Road conditions are subject to change based upon fire activity and public safety. Residents are encouraged to visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ to check for state highway closures.

RESOURCES FOR THE COMMUNITY

An Evacuation Center remains open at the McKinleyville Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 1200 Central Avenue, McKinleyville, for evacuees. Resources available at this location include:

Overnight sheltering;

Restrooms;

Water;

Red Cross services.

Domestic and large animal sheltering is available at the Hoopa Rodeo Grounds, located on Pine Creek Road in Hoopa.

Voting Information for Wildfire Evacuees:

https://humboldtgov.org/2946/38197/Press-Releases-Notices-Recall2021

SIGN UP FOR HUMBOLDT ALERT

County residents are encouraged to sign up for county emergency notifications via Humboldt Alert at humboldtgov.org/alerts. Residents must opt-in to receive evacuation notifications via phone or email.

If having trouble signing up for Humboldt Alert online, please contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services at 707-268-2500

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Additional updates will be issued via press release as needed.

For more information regarding the Knob Fire, current impact and evacuation areas, please go to humboldtsheriff.org, visit @HumCoOES on Facebook and Twitter, or call 707-268-2500.





































