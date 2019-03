Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA, Feb. 27, 2019 – McKinley fans, nostalgia buffs and historians who wish to harken back to those halcyon days of last Wednesday just after 5 p.m. on the Arcata Plaza, here's five more minutes of His Billness for your viewing pleasure. This west-looking perspective offers a clear view of the statue's stolid bronze flanks as McKinley gazes into the overcast sunset.

The statue was removed early the next morning in keeping with the desires of the people of Arcata.