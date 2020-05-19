The Village student housing project is no more

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The controversial The Village student housing project, a multi-story development planned for the Craftsman's Mall site, has been withdrawn from consideration by the applicant, Coleraine Capital/AMCAL Equities LLC, according to Community Development Director David Loya.

Said Loya, "There will be no further public meetings on the topic, and the City is no longer considering approval of the proposed multi-story housing project."

Messages to the developer weren't immediately returned. The project's cancellation may be due to the recent announcement that fall semester classes will mostly be held online through the 2020-2021 academic year and possibly beyond due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, Humboldt State may not have much of a student population to house for the foreseeable future.

