The sandy outpost of Manila plans for park

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MANILA – Creating a dog park, improving trails and eliminating the existing campground are among the ideas proposed for Manila Park.

Thirteen people participated in a virtual community meeting Oct. 8 to share their vision for the 11-acre park, located on the east side of the sandy outpost adjacent to Humboldt Bay.

The Peninsula Community Collaborative is working with the Manila Community Services District to come up with ideas for park improvements.

“We are really looking for a range of ideas,” said Emily Sinkhorn, who helped coordinate the meeting.

The district may apply for Prop 68 funding to pay for improvements.

Meeting attendees were broken into small groups to brainstorm ideas for the park.

Some of the ideas include improving the park entrance, installing a welcome sign, improving the trails that lead to the bay and creating a dog park.

Other ideas include reconfiguring the disc golf course, improving the playing field, installing functional art benches and a bicycle rack.

One participant proposed creating a covered pavilion that would allow for outdoor basketball when its raining. Another person suggested building a multi-purpose court for pickle ball and bike polo.

Community members can give further feedback on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lighthouse Plaza, 180 Lupin Dr. in Manila when the Peninsula Community Collaborative holds a pop-up event. The group will share ideas and take input.

Community members are also encouraged to take an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ManilaParkSurvey2020.















