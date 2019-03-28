The Passing Of Rasta John

Rob Hepburn

Special to the Union

With one long dreadlock down his back, Rasta John greeted people on the streets of Northtown Arcata with the words "Positive" and "IRIE" for over 30 years.

We were both Vietnam War veterans; he an Army Artillery Man and I a Marine; but we never talked about the war; instead we talked of Mother Earth and One Love.

John loved the Redwood forest and was a forest defender during Redwood Summer. He was a union man, a tree planter, a mechanic and a good human being.

He died peacefully at a friend's home in Arcata early in the morning of Sunday, March 10.

Rasta John is with One Love now.

IRIE!
















