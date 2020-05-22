UPDATED: The McKinleyville Chevron/Aztec Grill has been a coronavirus hotspot since last Friday

Individuals who visited the interior of the Chevron/Aztec Grill located at 1963 Central Ave. in McKinleyville between 10 a.m. 4:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. any day between Friday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 20 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who was inside this location during these times should contact the Humboldt County Joint Information Center at (707) 441-5000, whether or not you are experiencing symptoms. A Public Health nurse will evaluate your possible exposure and provide information. There is no increased exposure risk for people who used gas pumps without entering the building.

The Joint Information Center will be available until 8 p.m. tonight and tomorrow between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich said this is a reminder that COVID-19 is circulating in our county. “Community transmission is occurring much more so than even a few weeks ago,” she said.

The facility has completed a deep cleaning and is working closely with Public Health.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or during business hours by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.

Follow us on Facebook: @HumCoCOVID19,

Instagram: @HumCoCOVID19,

Twitter: @HumCoCOVID19, and

Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert