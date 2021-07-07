The Humboldt Drug Task Force’s busy holiday weekend

Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF)

The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) had a busy 4th of July weekend that resulted in the closure of three long-term investigations, six arrests and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. These three investigations were not related.

On Friday July 2, 2021, the HCDTF with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department (HCSO) contacted Kathryn Tynes (39 years old from Corning) and Forest Kuntz (36 years old from Redway) in the parking lot of a business on Metropolitan Rd. in Fortuna. Agents had been investigating Tynes for several months for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from Corning to customers in Humboldt County.

During a search of Tynes vehicle agents located 4 pounds of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a small quantity of heroin. Tynes passenger, Kuntz, was found to have an outstanding warrant from the Eureka Police Department for robbery.

Kuntz was placed under arrest for his warrant and transported to the Humboldt County Jail. The following charges are being requested with the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for Tynes:

• H&S 11379(b) ​Transportation of methamphetamine across non-contiguous counties

• H&S 11378​​Possession of methamphetamine for sale

• H&S 11379(a)​Transportation of methamphetamine for sale

On Saturday July 3, 2021, HCDTF agents along with the HCSO made a traffic stop on a vehicle on northbound Highway 101 in Benbow. Agents had information that the occupants of the vehicle, Brian Mariani(48 years old from Kneeland) and Daniel Gonzalez (30 years old from Eureka) were transporting a large quantity of fentanyl into Humboldt County.

Agents served a search warrant on the vehicle and located approx. 3 ounces of fentanyl, one ounce of heroin, and a smaller quantity of crack cocaine. Mariani and Gonzalez were booked at the Humboldt County for the following charges:

• H&S 113 52 (b) ​ Transportation of controlled substances across non-contiguous counties

• H&S 113 51 ​​ Possession of controlled substances for sale

On Monday July 5, 2021, HCDTF agents with the assistance of the HCSO made a traffic stop on a vehicle on northbound Highway 101 in Richardson Grove. HCDTF agents had been investigating the occupants of this vehicle, Matthew Williams (29 years old from Eureka) and Lila Perry (19 years old from Arcata) for transporting large quantities of heroin into Humboldt County. Williams was on active PRCS probation for a previous HCDTF arrest.

Agents served the search warrant on the vehicle and located approx. 6 ounces of raw heroin (171 grams) and 14 grams of methamphetamine. Williams and Perry were both transported to the Humboldt County Jail and booked for the following charges:

• H&S 11379(b) ​ Transportation of methamphetamine across non-contiguous counties

• H&S 113 52(b) ​ Transportation of controlled substances across non-contiguous counties

• H&S 113 51 ​​ Possession of controlled substances for sale

• H&S 11377 ​​ Possession of methamphetamine

• 182 PC ​​ Conspiracy

The HCDTF would like to thank the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance on all three enforcement stops. Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at 707-267-9976 or the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (707)268-2539.

The seized drugs:















