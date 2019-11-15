The HUM: Trippin’ with Seabury ‘and more’

The Hum never ends, it just keeps humming along. This week I picked up a last-minute item Friday night. After making the rounds at Arts! Arcata, hearing a touch of Striped Pig, then Jon Humboldt Gates’ intense reading at Northtown Book, and closing down the Arcata Exchange (with the CR Big Band), “and more,” I went down in the Basement to catch a few tunes by PD3. Seabury Gould came in just as they packed up.

Seabury told me about a CD he recorded with Brae Lewis, Trippin’ the Dew, a collection of tunes he calls “Celtic and beyond,” laid down at Bongo Boy with an all-star local cast including fiddlers Blake Ritter and Evan Morden, the Zwerdlings “and more.”

The title comes from an old Scottish song, Heather on the Moor. It tells of a lad who “met a pretty maid upon the way, she was tripping the dew down from the heather. And it’s heather on the moor.” After watching the sun set with her, “Up she rose and away she goes, her name or place I know not either.” Similarly, he told about the CD release party Wednesday, Nov. 13, but it’s at an undisclosed location. Check seaburygould.com for details.

Picking up where we left off last week, Thursday, Nov. 14, the Against The Wind Festival at the Arcata Playhouse continues with Nuclear Jeopardy: The Game of your Life, a game show that “tests the wits of competing teams, while sharing critical facts about climate change and nuclear arms.” Doors at 6:30 p.m. Showtime at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15, the fest continues with Songs of Freedom Part 1, “A night of music featuring gospel, folk, and civil rights music inspired by The Great March on Washington.” That 1963 concert, curated by Harry Belafonte, had Mahalia Jackson, Lena Horne, Odetta, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Peter, Paul and Mary. We have James Harris and The Nu Heavenly Tone Singers, Chris Parreira and the Paula Jones Band.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 16, Songs of Freedom Part 2, features “anthems from the ’60s and beyond, music that expresses our current need for courage and unity” with Jan Bramlett, FireSign and Asha Nan singing more meaningful songs.

Papa Haole and the Fleas play Thursday, Nov. 14, at Mad River Brewery, offering, “original pan oceanic tropical music to sheik yer bouti, slam a few pan galactic gargle blasters and maybe get lei’d,” using ukes, steel pans, and a mess of mostly Caribbean rhythms.

In the mood for some reggae? Woven Roots and Arkaingelle are at the Jam Thursday, musical 10 p.m.

The latest pop-up at the McKinleyville Community Pop-Up Museum is a “Humboldt Cornucopia of Artists,” featuring Matt O’Brien’s Skullface Project “and more other artists,” two nights only, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bonus: “Free pie!”

Friday, Nov. 15, at the Bayside Community Hall, the “Trail Mix” benefit for the Humboldt Trails Council features the “highly danceable and upbeat ‘80s cover band Eyes Anonymous.” Doors at 7 p.m. for a silent auction, music at 8 p.m.

At Humboldt Infuzions (on the Arcata Plaza) Emerald Sisters Collective bring Mazin Jamal and Seoulstice for Fam Rising, “an interactive musical experience with dancing, jamming, singing and conversations about what brings us meaning in life. This is a pay-what-you-feel event.” Starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, 9-ish at Humbrews catch Sunshine Kids, a new soul band with Pete Ciotti on drums, plus Tessoulation, a “neo-space-soul-jazz” band from Arcata, and Big Lagoon, a “dream folk/indie” band that may or may not be from Big Lagoon. “The bands are made mostly of HSU students,” points out Pete, adding, “and all have a female lead singer.”

At the Arcata Theatre Lounge, World Famous Productions presents several electro musicians, Charles the First (aka Charles Ingalls) from Lake Tahoe, tiedye ky (aka Kyle Bate) from Philadelphia and VCTRE from Birmingham, Alabama, whose Soundcloud happens to include a track remixed by tiedye ky. That’s the way EDM works in this day and age.

There’s more EDM at the Jam Friday as Deep Groove Society and Fraktal present Little John the DJ, up from Santa Cruz, playing “acid house disco with one foot in the ghetto and the other on the moon,” with local support by Marjo Lak and Skinny Pepperwood.

The Deadhead show(s) of the week are(is) at Blue Lake Casino’s Sapphire Palace, where Hammond B3 organist Melvin Seals and JGB are settled in for a two-night run (Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and16) with guitarist John Kadlecik, who played the Jerry role in Dark Star Orchestra until he was recruited for Further.

Elsewhere in Blue Lake Saturday night, you’re invited to “help the Logger Bar celebrate 130 continuous years of merriment and seven years since re-opening” under the guidance of Kate Martin, with lively bluegrass-ish tunes by Rinky Dink String Band, hors d’oeuvres, “and more memories to make!”

Faculty members from HSU Music Dept. perform music of various types at the Morris Graves Museum of Art on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. They promise jazz, chamber music, crossover genres, a Shostakovich duo, a Beethoven string quartet (op. 18) “and more!” The unidentified players are “faculty members” so they’re probably good.

On campus Saturday, CenterArts presents, “A Tuba to Cuba,” with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band plus the Cuban singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Yusa. The concert series came from a trip to Cuba by the New Orleans jazz band, and a film they made documenting the trip. “Our five years exploring the Cuba/NOLA history has been inspiring to say the least,” they note. Starts at 8 p.m. at the Van Duzer Theatre.

“Are you ready for some kick ass music? Are you ready to have your face melted? Are you ready to be crushed by original Humboldt heavy music? If you answered yes to all of those questions, then get your ass to The Jam Saturday, Nov. 16,” where War Möth, Imperial Destructo and Lord Ellis get heavy, starting around 9 p.m.

“There’s nothing like coming home!” says funk/rock/reggae groove outfit Diggin Dirt, as they “bring the funk off the road and back to Humboldt for a debut performance at Arcata Theatre Lounge,” Saturday, Nov. 16, Opening around 9 p.m. is Mestizo Beat, an “international funk & soul, AfroRhythmic, psych rock ensemble based out of Los Angeles, (formerly known as the Soulfire Collective).

At the Historic Eagle House, Booty Shakin’ presents the Harvest Decompression Party, “a seasonal celebration for Humboldt’s favorite time of year, featuring EDM by SOOHAN and Naughty Princess from L.A. and Esch, currently based in Arcata.

Also Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m. The Handshakers shake hands at Siren’s Song on, Nov. 16, with Americana on the country-ish side with Georgia boy Mike Bynum on acoustic guitar and lead vocals, pedal steel master Aleister Paige, Barney Doyle on electric guitar, and the rhythm section: bassist Gary Davidson and Paul DeMark on drums.

Shoshanna invites you to a Saturday Fun Fundraising Dance Party, 8 to 11 p.m. It’s actually a two-fer, with DJ dance parties in two rooms: Redwood Fusion hosting a “black light glow party,” and Monday Night Swing a “great epic light show.” There’s also a chocolate fountain and treats, and for fundraising purposes, a silent auction. “You won’t want to miss the fabulousness as we raise the money to file the forms to transform our little home of dance, community and magic into a non-profit organization,” says Shoshanna. “Fun!”

Irie Mae invites you to her celebrate her new EP, Peach Melba, a jumpin’ rhythmic thing, with a multi-band show at Outer Space Saturday with Samba Floresta, Karmafiend, Mighty Violets, Icarus & Suns, Mykal Somer and last but not least, Irie Mae with BMC and a “final jam.” It’s a tight schedule starting at 8 p.m. ending at 11. Irie Mae implores you, “Be on time and prepared to dance.”

Enjoy a glass of wine and an afternoon of jazzy music Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Morris Graves Museum’s monthly event, Wine and Jazz, with the James Zeller Trio with John Wood on the baby grand piano, Lee Phillips on upright bass and James on trombone, guitar and vocals. I’m told, this is a special performance for James and John, who have been friends since 2nd grade, yet perform together only on occasion.

More wine? Local poet Ann Fricke invites us to “gather together to drink some local wine and read angry political poetry,” at Septentrio Winery starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Her new poetry collection, One Mother’s Revolution, is her “attempt to make sense of this crazy world we have been living in the past few years. I will perform some poetry from the collection (not all of it is angry), drink some wine and share some laughs with you all, and then maybe we can venture across the street to The Hatchet House for some post-celebration entertainment,” and let some of that anger out. Be careful after all that wine.

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Ferndale, it’s yet another in the KEET series Live from the Old Steeple with roots music by the mandolinist Tim O’Brien (formerly from Hot Rize) and his hot string band

Nahko and Medicine for the People stop by the Van Duzer Theatre Monday, Nov. 18, on their Take Your Power Back tour. (There’s an album by that name.) According to his bio, “Nahko Bear, an Oregon-native born a mix of Puerto Rican, Native American, and Filipino bloodlines considers himself a citizen in service to the planet.” Nahko adds, “Women of wonder and potent poetry join us on the road — Ayla Nereo brings her big medicine.” Showtime 8 p.m.

Same Monday, at the Miniplex, it’s the darker side of rock ’n’ roll with Death Valley Girls, who are from L.A., but far from valley girls, on tour with the duo Crocodiles, and Kate Clover. I imagine they’re “in service to the planet” in their own way.

That's it for now.
















