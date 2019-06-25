The HUM: HUMmertime, and the livin’ is easy…

Summer is officially here, which means what exactly? Do things get easier? The weather shifts into a different phase, which means more sun and mostly windy afternoons in Arcata. (It’s always sunny in Blue Lake.) And there are less students in town, thus less shows aimed at that crowd, and instead we get some intriguing entertainment choices.

We’ll start Thursday, June 27, when my friend Jeff Kelley plays at Papa Wheelies Pub in McKinleyville (a place I have to admit, I’ve never visited). “Join me for an evening of music, beer, food and friends,” suggests Jeff. “I’ll be playing mostly songs of my own, with a few choice songs of others.” Jeff is in the midst of a short run of Turning Gray Skies Blue, Dell’Arte’s tribute to the music of composer Timmy Gray, which runs one more weekend (Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29 at 8 p.m.) in the Rooney Amphitheater. Jeff learned some of Timmy’s tunes, but he also plays in other bands like Vanishing Pints, and he knows some Dylan and Dead songs. So, who knows? Make a request. Starts at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere that Thursday, at Redwood Curtain Brewery, Holus Bolus (aka Tom Boylan) from Crescent City. According to Merriam-Webster, holus-bolus means “a large pill,” “a mass of chewed food,” or “a dose of a drug given intravenously,” but Tom prefers simply “all at once.” The self-described “one-man-psychedelic-acoustiloop” artist, plays a small drum kit while strumming an acoustic guitar and employing a mess of effect pedals to get grooves going — all at once. Showtime 8 p.m.

You probably don’t think of going to the library to hear a tango music, but this is Arcata, where anything is possible. Folias Duo offers a program of original classical music for flute and guitar, Friday, June 28, at the Arcata Library. The Michigan-based couple, Carmen Maret and Andrew Bergeron, are teachers spending their vacation making their way up and down the West Coast playing music influenced by Argentine tango master Astor Piazzolla and other South American folk music. The local show is presented by Friends of Arcata Library, who offer snacks and a preview of a Saturday book/media sale starting at 6 p.m. with music at 7.

The local sludge metal band Dullahan takes its name from a headless rider who rides a black horse as he carries his own grinning head under his arm. They headline a “hiatus show” at the Jam Friday night (June 28), as they prepare to take some time to themselves, since their bassist, “Sam is getting the f*ck out of dodge for a little bit, and we wanted to play a show at The Jam on the stage this time,” plus they wanted to get “some cool bands together who we don’t play with much for a weird little bill.” They figure you might want to, “expand your horizons with music you don’t always listen to.”

The “cool bands” include Antares, “a new progressive rock band, all instrumental,” Cross Oceans (“breakdowns, chug-a-lug motherf*cker”), The Chainlinks (“Oi punk”), and imports from Santa Rosa, Violent Opposition, who are on a cassette-release tour behind their latest, Dr. Evil Pays Well, chock full of “fast, taunting, cartoonish, brain-twisting compositions layered with screams grunts, growls, and barks.” Alleged start time is 8 p.m.

At the Eureka Theater Friday evening you can see the documentary, Breaking Habits, about a group of nuns known as Sisters of the Valley or the Weed Nuns. Founded by Sister Kate, they are on a healing mission based around the wonders of cannabidiol (better known as CBD). The PR suggests Sister Kate may be “possibly the most controversial nun in the world,” as she leads the nuns “fighting off the county sheriff, and protecting her crop from deadly black-market thieves,” in a “story of rebellion, hope and revival,” directed by Robert Ryan.

The 7 p.m. screening is preceded by a meet and greet with Sister Kate and the Sisters at 5, with a Q&A to follow. Saturday at 5 p.m. you have another chance to meet Sister Kate when she signs copies of her book The Accidental Nun at HumBrews, of all places. (Why not?)

Later on at HumBrews that hot Saturday Summer nite, the joint’ll be jumpin’ as the Arcata Soul Party Crew once again spins smokin’ platters “by popular demand.” Expect the usual suspects: DJ Red, #Jaymorg and Funky T-Rex, plus a very special guest, Chill Will, bringing you “Pacific Vibes!”

“Beach attire strongly encouraged: Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts, flip flops and tube tops. Nothing’s off limits! Except Speedos. Please, no Speedos. This ain’t Greece!” Doors open at 9 p.m. “And yes, Soul Party is still a 100 percent vinyl affair!”

Next Wednesday, July 3 (9 p.m.) at the Miniplex, bathe musically with Dolphin Midwives (aka Sage Fisher), a PDX goddess offering “ecstatic abstracted harp ritual experiments & empathy prayers,” which is basically a harp run through some cool effects. She coming down from Portland with Saloli, with “synth siren songs” from her debut Kranky collection, The Deep End. The requisite local support comes from Complex Crown.

In Blue Lake that same Wednesday, Dell’Arte joins forces with Club Triangle to proudly and humbly present The Best Drag Show Ever, “an unforgettable night of outrageously delicious performances of drag of all kinds,” in the Carlo, featuring the “most fabulous” local drag Queens and Kings including semi-local Tucker Noir, and as host, “failed actress” turned acting coach Martha T. Lipton.

Thursday, July 4, is Independence Day, time for the umpteenth annual 4th of July Jubilee, presented by the Arcata Chamber of Commerce (of which I am a proud member). The red, white and blue festival is the chamber’s “civic gift to the community.”

It begins (early) with the neo-traditional Bubbles Parade kicking things off at 10 a.m. followed by family fun in a “super duper kids zone,” with skateboarding, face painting, a bean bag toss, crafts, Crabs baseball autographs, etc. There’s also silk dancing by the Humboldt Aerial Collective, breakdancing by the Humboldt Rockers, and music, music, music by The Undercovers (now including Piet Dalmolen), Lyndsey Battle (probably with Cory Goldman), Stevie Culture & The Irie Rockers, Conman Bolo, and Community African Dance & Drum Arcata, and, of course, food, drink “and more!”

Eureka Main Street typically has a Fourth of July bash in Old Town, with more music, crafts, food etc. but I can’t seem to find anything about what’s planned aside from a band playing for the Eureka Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Clean Sweep is an outfit from Lake County who describe themselves as “a versatile R&B, funk and blues band, perfect for weddings, BBQs, birthdays, New Years celebrations,” or your Independence Day party needs. They’ll also have fireworks over the Bay after dark. Yahoo.

And as usual I’m out of room before I got to the next weekend, but that’s the way it goes. Check thehum.online for more.















