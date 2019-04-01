The greening of the Community Center

ACCIDENTAL TREESCAPE, April 1 – You can’t spell “confusion” without some of the letters in “Community Center,” and the place seems to be a hotbed of mixups lately. That’s what happened to a city crew told to plant new street trees "in the community’s center," meaning the Plaza and environs. Misreading the work order as specifying the Community Center, the crew set about digging up the lobby and planting a variety of trees there. When the city discovered the mistake, it sought to remove the trees for planting downtown, but were prevented from doing so by a ragtag crew of tree-sitters who occupied the lobby to prevent “wholesale deforestation.” Unfortunately, the eco-activists’ efforts to build platforms in the tiny trees crushed them, destroying the micro-grove. KLH | Union AF















