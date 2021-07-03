The Crab Grass Band is back!

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

ARCATA– For many fans it is just not a ball game without the Crab Grass Band.

The 40-plus band members can play over 120 songs and they play them with gusto.

Band members are local musicians of all ages who play for the love of the Crabs. And they sing as well.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the band has not played for the first 15 games. But that all changes on today, June 30. The band will be in its new spot, the short rows of bleachers in front of the Judo Hut, just past the snack bar.

That's to protect young children in many band members' families.

The band will be there on all Fridays and all Sundays and will alternate Tuesdays and Wednesdays. They will play the last Saturday of the season, August 7.

"The Crab Grass Band has been looking forward to returning to the ballpark for over a year. Thanks to the Crabs' board and ballpark staff for helping increase safety for our members and families," a band press release stated.















