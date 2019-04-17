The complete Humboldt State University Senate Resolution on KHSU

HUMBOLDT STATE UNIVERSTIY University Senate

Sense of the Senate Resolution on KHSU

16-18/19-Virnoche/Moyer – April 16, 2019

RESOLVED: that the University Senate of Humboldt State University rejects the President’s decision to eliminate the local KHSU staff and programming; and be it further,

RESOLVED: that the University Senate condemns the total absence of shared governance in the KHSU decisions; and be it further,

RESOLVED: that the University Senate demands the immediate cessation of any disposal of station assets, creative work, and library items; and be it further,

RESOLVED: that the University Senate demands the return of all KHSU staff and volunteer creative work to its creators; and be it further,

RESOLVED: that the University Senate requests that Chancellor White reinstate KHSU long-term staff and reverse the related budgetary decisions; and be it further,

RESOLVED: that the University Senate requests that the incoming President of Humboldt State University establish a shared governance process that will allow for serious deliberation on and planning for the future of public radio in Humboldt County; and be it further,

RESOLVED: that the University Senate deliver this resolution directly to CSU Chancellor Timothy White and the Board of Trustees within 24 hours of an affirmative Senate vote.

RATIONALE:

Public radio is central to the fabric of our rural California community. In an era of news fabrication and hate, local programming and trusted media are at the heart of our daily lives. The voices we hear, and the concerns they share, are those of our neighbors, our students, and our friends.

Yet this resolution is about more than public radio. It is about a brazen breach of trust. During a time when leadership has required that faculty and staff document assessment, planning, and shared governance processes for even modest budget allocations, the KHSU decision came with absolutely no consultation. This is destruction without consequence for the decision makers. This action is unacceptable.

The KHSU decision and absence of consultation has deeply harmed the relationship between Humboldt State University and our community. The actions ignore the HSU Strategic Plan (Goal 3) “Strengthen Partnership with Local Communities.” To that extent, this resolution of the HSU University Senate also acknowledges community outrage communicated across all local media outlets, social media forums, and through protest actions in our community center.