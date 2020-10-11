‘The Center at McKinleyville’ soon to open

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A new social services hub will open in the McKinleyville Town Center in the coming year. Called The Center at McKinleyville, the building is located at 1615 Heartwood Dr. behind Starbucks.

Hillarie Beyer, the executive director of the McKinleyville Family Resource Center, gave an update on the center’s status at the Sept. 30 meeting of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee.

Beyer said she’s reluctant to give an estimated opening date, although she’s confident it will be next year. The project was originally scheduled to be completed in late 2017, but has been plagued by delays. The coronavirus pandemic and even recent wildfires have also contributed to delays.

When the facility opens, it will include representatives from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services, Open Door Community Health Centers, Trinidad Rancheria Tribal Social Services, Northcoast Child Support Services and the Humboldt State University Department of Social Work.

It will also house the McKinleyville Family Resource Center, whose staff will run the reception area.

The McKMAC also spoke about the status of the McKinleyville Town Center planning. The committee will get a full update on the status of the effort at its meeting on Oct. 28.















