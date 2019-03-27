The Butthurt Files: Desperate times, desperate measures

Zoltar Hadron

Mad River Union AF

ARCATA, April 1 – Fed up with the intensifying trend toward whining for commenters at City Council meetings, the city has posted signs cautioning speakers to put a cork in their butthurt for once why don’tcha?

In what has become an unwritten rule for oratory at the council's meeting, it has become a mandatory tradition for speakers to precede the gist of their issue with self-positioning as an aggrieved, suffering casualty of some form of oppression from negligence, unfairness or willful selfishness by others.

The capper came when the council was trying to figure out aid to genuine victims during a hearing on domestic violence abatement.

It was then that Sunset-area resident Norbla Numpler chose to complain about Arcata Police conduct while breaking up a knock-down drag-out fight going on next door, during which APD prevented multiple casualties.

Despite being red-green colorblind, Numpler was seeing red.

“I was holdng a tea party for my ferrets when the cop car flashers lit up my curtains, even when they were closed, blinking on and off,” she said in a whiney, annoying voice that managed to include both vocal fry, mucoid gurgling and eerie whistling nostril noise. “It went on forever, and the worst part was, the red lights clashed with my new teal-and-gold tea service.”

Numpler filed a $40,000 claim against the city for emotional distress, which was referred to the city’s municipal insurance carrier.

But the council had had enough, and called the city’s sign shop personnel to come in that night and work overtime at the Corp yard to print up a dozen new “No Butthurt” signs, which were installed in Council Chamber even as the meeting progressed.

“The time has come to end the whingeing,” said Mayor Brent Flotsam. “The whining and moaning, too.”

Numpler returned to the public lectern during the second round of oral communication to complain that being red-green colorblind, she, unlike other citizens, couldn't fully perceive the red circle and bar around the No Butthurt symbol.

"It seems like I'm being systematically singled out for abuse," she said. "Who is behind this?"















