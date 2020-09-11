The blood bank needs your help

CORPUSCLE FUN The Northern California Community Blood Bank is experiencing a huge drop in donations due to COVID-19 and needs your help. Help ensure our hospitals have adequate blood supply by stopping by the blood center at 2524 Harrison Ave. whenever convenient. Make an appointment at (707) 443-8004 or via nccbb.org. Above, Mark McKenna, here with Donor Care Specialist Makayla Thomas, is a regular plasma donor. There are three types of donations: whole blood (takes 45 minutes, eligible again in 56 days), plasma (takes 1 1/2 hours, eligible again in 28 days) and platelets (takes 2 hours, eligible again in 7 days). For more information, visit nccbb.net/index.html, or on Facebook, facebook.com/nccbb.org. It’s easy, painless and you’ll have a good feeling afterwards. You’ve heard it before, but it is very true: Give the gift of life – donate blood. Matt Filar | Union