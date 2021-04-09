The 2021 Godwit Days schedule, April 16-18

Godwit Days

HUMBOLDT – The 2021 Godwit Days Spring Migration Bird Festival is virtual and free.

The event will consist of 13 sessions, spread over the three days of April 16 through 18. Sign up at godwitdays.org to access the entire festival via Zoom webinar.

Friday, April 16

• The History of Godwit Days with wildlife artist Gary Bloomfield and Godwit Days chair Alex Stillman (10-11 a.m.)

• Curiosities & Oddities in the Humboldt State Wildlife Museum: A Tour, with curator Tamar Danufsky (2-3 p.m.)

• Humboldt Birding: Past, Present & Future, A Birds & Beers Social Zoom, with Frank Fogarty, Rob Fowler, Greg Gray, Tony Kurz, Gary & Lauren Lester, Tom Leskiw, Sean McAllister, Jude Power, and Keith Slauson (5-6:30 p.m.; includes presentation of 2020’s Humboldt County Bird of the Year award at 5:10 p.m.)

• Surveying Shorebirds of Humboldt Bay: Plenary Lecture, by Humboldt State wildlife professor and shorebird researcher Dr. Mark Colwell (7-7:30 p.m.)

Saturay, April 17

• “The Big Hour” at the Arcata Marsh, with Rob Fowler of Fowlerope Birding Tours & Gary Bloomfield (8-9 a.m.; also accessible via Facebook Live through the Godwit Days page)

• Bird Songs & Calls: An Identification Workshop, with birder/biologist David Juliano (10-11:30 a.m.)

• Snowy Plovers, with Daisy Ambriz-Peres, Friends of the Dunes (1:30-2:30 p.m.)

• Shorebird Fly-off at the Arcata Marsh, with Dr. Mark Colwell & Rob Fowler (4-5 p.m.; also accessible via Facebook Live through the Godwit Days page)

• The Language of Birds: Keynote Lecture by Nathan Pieplow, author of the Peterson Field Guides to Bird Sounds of Eastern and Western North America (7-8 p.m.)

Sunday, April 18

• Seeking Amphibians in Del Norte County, with California State Parks biologist Tony Kurz (9-10 a.m.)

• Spotted Owl Search, with Green Diamond Resource Company staff, Rob Fowler & Gary Bloomfield (11 a.m.-noon)

• Tips & Techniques for Sketching Birds, with Gary Bloomfield (1-2 p.m.)

• A Tribute to Dr. Stanley Harris: Memories of HSU Ornithology Prof “Doc” Harris (6-8 p.m.)

All sessions will be recorded and uploaded to a Godwit Days YouTube channel. Watch the website for access instructions. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation at godwitdays.org, to help underwrite this free virtual event and to create a “nest egg” for a 2022 in-person Silver Anniversary festival!















