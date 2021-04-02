Tension, paralysis reign at Sunny Brae intersection

Varndt Narbsquindle

Mad River Union

SUNNY BRAE, APRIL 1 – The seemingly simple concept of first-in, first-out for cars at four-way intersections has again proved elusive for Norba Neftroon, who remains mired in some sort of cognitive fugue state at a stop sign at Crescent Way and Bayside Road in Sunny Brae.

With the breakdown of the usual unspoken protocol in which the first to stop at the crossing is the first to go, frustrated drivers and pedestrians in the area are puzzling over just what criteria Neftroon requires to be satisfied in order to proceed through the four-way stop.

Arriving at downtown Sunny Brae’s busiest crossing close to an hour ago, Neftroon’s mini-SUV came to a full stop. But rather than continue through the intersection, it remained halted there as another car closed in from southbound Bayside Road to her right.

That driver, Ned Blampfring, who was already having a bad day, stopped and waited for Neftroon to go, but she only sat motionless in the driver’s seat, peering at him quizzically. Assuming it was out of a surfeit of Arcata-niceness, Blampfring sought to clarify the expected sequence.

“You can go,” he mouthed theatrically, motioning toward Samoa Boulevard. This yielded zero response, exacerbating his urgent appeals. “Go, lady!” yelled an exasperated Blamfring out his window. “You were here first!”

This logic proved elusive to the motionless Neftroon, who remained stopped at the sign, offering no discernible response to his entreaties.

After three minutes of unbearable tension, Blamfring mashed the gas pedal and roared off, waving a rigid middle finger out his window.

But even this failed to compel Neftroon to proceed, as she continues to follow whatever inner logic has rendered her motionless, with white-knuckled hands clutching the steering wheel.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

A range of tactics by other drivers to compel Neftroon to move on – vigorous gestures, horn honking and yelling “It’s your turn to go!” have also proven totally ineffectual.

Most maddening is that in response to the urgent gestures, Neftroon only gazes expectantly at others waiting at the sleepy shire's main intersection as though it’s some kinda muhvuggin’ nine-dimensional chess game.

Blark Blunderino, a pedestrian who has been stuck holding his groceries at the corner for the past 45 minutes, lamented a fateful misstep in his street-crossing efforts.

“We’re at a stalemate,” said Blunderino. “At one point I started to cross the street, and then – oh, cruel fates! – that was the moment she actually started to go. But then we both stopped and backed up to let the other one go, putting us back at square one. And now we’re stuck.”

Blunderino’s concerns are mounting, as his paper shopping bag is beginning to rip apart from him shifting the load several times during the streetcorner standoff – a situation worsened by condensation running off his thawing frozen strawberries, which is turning the paper bag to mush. Further, he just noticed a small spider spinning a web between the bag and his thigh.

Meanwhile, Blunderino has no free hand with which to scratch his lower back, which has developed an urgent itch. On top of that, one of his AirPods just fell out, and now sits mockingly on the sidewalk, from which he is unable to retrieve it while holding the disintegrating bag together.

“I’m in hell,” Blunderino complained.















