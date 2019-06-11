Teen sustains major injuries after car rolls near Crannell

Mad River Union

CRANNELL – A 17-year-old Trinidad woman received major injuries when the car she was driving flipped over at about 12:15 p.m. today, June 11 on U.S. Highway 101 south of the Little River Bridge.

Iya Sol Ortiz-Beck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 101 in the fast lane at about 65 mph when the 1998 VW Beetle she was driving drifted over the center median and into the northbound fast lane, according to the California Highway Patrol. Ortiz-Beck then over-corrected as she attempted to steer the vehicle back into the southbound lane, causing the Beetle to overturn.

Ortiz-Beck was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported Ortiz-Beck to Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata. The CHP described her injuries as major.

“Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in this collision,” stated a press release from the CHP.

“Although no fatality occurred as a result of this crash, traffic collisions are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens aged 16-19 and 60 percent of those deaths occurred when the teen was not wearing a seatbelt,” stated the CHP press release. “Please take a moment to remind your young driver to buckle up when in a motor vehicle. The CHP also offers a Start Smart driver education program for new and future licensed drivers age 15-19. Contact the CHP Humboldt office to inquire about upcoming Start Smart classes.”

The California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area is continuing its investigation into this collision and is asking anyone with additional information to contact the Humboldt Area CHP Office at (707) 822-5981 or to send an email to [email protected]











































