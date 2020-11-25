Taste of the Holidays, at home version

Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise

ARCATA – The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise’s “Taste of the Holidays” event began in 1993 to showcase local specialty food and beverage producers. During coronavirus pandemic, the Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise is offering an“At Home” version of this well-loved event.

A perfect holiday gift for you, your friends, co-workers, and family, the package is valued at over $100 and full of tasty treats and beverages. It will be offered for only $60 when ordered by Saturday, Nov. 27. After that, the cost increases to $75. This is a limited edition event of only 150 gift packages, so don’t delay. We will sell out.

Included in the package are treats from Cassaro’s Catering, Cavaletto Vineyard Estate, Cypress Grove, Diane’s Sweet Heat Jam, Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate, Fieldbrook Winery, Griffin, Kinetic Koffee, Mad River Brewing Co, Natural Decadence, Northcoast Co-op, North Story Wines, Ramone’s Bakery and Café, Rays Food Place, The Boardroom, Trinity River Vineyards and more!

Orders must be placed online and in advance at arcatasunrise.org. Packages will be available for drive by pick up on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 3 to 5 pm. at the Griffin in Arcata, 937 Tenth St. (between I and J streets). You must be 21 to order and show ID at pick up.

Proceeds benefit local charities and community service projects like Food for People’s Backpacks for Kids program and Arcata Sunrise’s scholarship program. Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise thanks you for your support and will see you at Taste of the Holidays next year on Thursday Nov. 18, 2021.















