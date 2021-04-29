Take part in ‘Conversations for Solutions’ in Valley West

City of Arcata

ARCATA – Cooperation Humboldt’s project known as Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA) is conducting interviews with Arcata residents in the broader Valley West neighborhood for their Conversations for Solutions project.

The purpose of this project is to get to know community members who live and work in the neighborhood in order to better understand the day-to-day circumstances or challenges that people face in Valley West and to find ways to support residents based on their feedback.

CUNA is looking to expand their team of Valley West residents to help conduct interviews for this project, and community members interested in volunteering for CUNA are asked to call (908) 422-8538 or email [email protected].

CUNA is partnering with the City of Arcata’s Community Development Department to provide feedback received throughout this project, so it can be implemented into the City’s General Plan, which will help shape Arcata’s community development plans over the next 20 years.

Anyone who lives, works or owns a business in north Arcata or the Valley West neighborhood can sign up to be interviewed for this project at tinyurl.com/cunaempathyinterview.

For more information, please email [email protected] or call (908) 422-8538.

Cooperation Humboldt helps to build a solidarity economy on California’s North Coast, empowering residents to meet their collective needs in harmony with nature, without exploiting anyone.

CUNA is a community-led project of Cooperation Humboldt that is working to bridge gaps in social, health and recreational services for families and community members in Valley West through arts, culture and humanitarian practices.

CUNA is developing community relationships in the Valley West neighborhood in hopes to collaboratively create a resilient hub that acts as a centralized resource center and community gathering space that provides educational resources for all. For more information, email h[email protected] or call (908) 422-8538.















