Take it slow on South I Street in case river otters are trying to cross

City of Arcata

ARCATA MARSH & WILDLIFE SANCTUARY – ​The Environmental Services Department urges Arcata residents and visitors to drive extra slow on I Street at and close to the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary.

River otters cross the roads frequently at the marsh, and in the areas surrounding the marsh, so it is important to drive slowly in order to keep otters, other wildlife and human visitors of the marsh safe.

Visitors at the marsh who experience a river otter sighting are encouraged to report the sighting to the Humboldt State University River Otter Citizen Science Project.

This program promotes clean water and healthy habitats where we live and play, and it is run by Professor Jeff Black and students from Humboldt State University’s Wildlife Department. They are collecting river otter sightings from coastlines in Humboldt, Del Norte, and adjacent counties in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

To report an otter sighting, email ​[email protected]​, call (707) 826-3439 or visit www2.humboldt.edu/wildlife/faculty/black/research/otters.html​.

​When reporting an otter sighting, include the number of otters, the number of pups, their behavior, their location, and the date and time of the sighting.

For more information, contact the Environmental Services department at [email protected]​ ​or (707) 822-8184.
















