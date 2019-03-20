Take Arcata’s Bicycle Friendly Community Survey

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The City of Arcata recently applied to renew its Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists. As part of the review process, the League is seeking feedback from the community to help gain a better understanding of local bicyclists perspectives and experiences of bicycling in Arcata.

Arcata residents, bicyclists from Humboldt County and bicycle advocates who have visited Arcata are all welcome to share their experiences by taking a short survey. The survey will be open for public input through Sunday, March 24. Take the survey here.
















