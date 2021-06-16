Take a guided tour of Arcata’s Gateway District this Saturday

JOIN CITY STAFF FOR A WALKING TOUR OF THE GATEWAY DISTRICT

City of Arcata

Arcata, CA, June 15, 2021 – The City of Arcata invites the community to join City staff for a walking tour of Arcata’s “Gateway District” on Saturday, June 19.

The Gateway District is a 100-acre area located west of K Street that is planned to be re-zoned as a part of the City’s General Plan Update, and could possibly be redeveloped into future housing.

Tour participants will have the opportunity to explore areas of the Gateway District with high potential for redevelopment. Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss potential effects of new housing units in the area, the potential size and height of the housing units, environmental considerations including wetland and stream restoration, historic preservation, and aesthetic and safety improvements that could be made to the area.

The tour will take approximately one hour and there are two timeslots available, at 10 a.m. and at 12 p.m. Tours will leave from the southwest corner of the Arcata Plaza at the corner of 8th and H Streets, across the street from Jacoby’s Store House. Each tour will be limited to 15 people, and reservations are not required. Participants must plan to bring a face covering and follow adopted COVID-19 safety protocols.

Community feedback received during these walking tours will be used to help shape the way Arcata looks in the future. The Community Development Department has recently hosted a similar walking tour with Arcata High School students and has facilitated two virtual Arcata future visioning sessions with members of the public to inform and engage the community on updates to the City’s General Plan policies, which will help shape how the City of Arcata will look, function, provide services and manage resources for the next 20 years.

Community feedback gathered from previous events can be reviewed at

cityofarcata.org.

For more information on the walking tours or City planning efforts, please visit cityofarcata.org, call (707) 825-2213 or email Senior Planner Delo Frietas at [email protected].